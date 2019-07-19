Twitter Crowns 1975 Pitch Invader Winner Of #SareeTwitter

A woman ran onto the pitch during a match in 1975. The old video has now resurfaced online.

The #SareeTwitter trend, which began earlier this week, has inspired celebrities and politicians to share their favourite saree pics online. A Twitter user went down memory lane and dug up an old video, and everyone seems to agree that it has 'won' the viral trend.

The black-and-white video, from a 1975 Test series between India and West Indies, shows a woman running onto the pitch in the middle of a game. Deftly sprinting in the saree, she dodges police personnel and ground staff, runs right up to cricketer Brijesh Patel and plants a kiss on his cheek! The incident occurred right after the then-23-year-old cricketer had scored a half century.

Watch the video below:

On Twitter, many agreed that the clip was the highlight of the #SareeTwitter trend. "Sorry this #SareeTwitter cannot be beaten," wrote one user. "This is fantastic!" another added.

The clip also wowed actress Richa Chadha.

Several Twitter users also commented on how the woman managed to run around in a saree, not letting the six yards hamper her movement.

Amazing! I can never imagaine running in saree so fast! — RupalTierra (@RupalTierra) July 18, 2019

Women who can run at that speed in a saree are on another level of athleticism. — Rozy Roti Writer (@Sunanth) July 18, 2019

And I can't even walk properly in a saree 😂

This is the best post on #SareeTwitterhttps://t.co/7aZS7qEmvf — Prada Wears Pyjamas 👖 (@topradnya) July 18, 2019

