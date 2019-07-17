Priyanka Gandhi Joins #SareeTwitter With Throwback Pic

"Morning puja on the day of my wedding (22 years ago!)" Priyanka Gandhi captioned the pic

Offbeat | | Updated: July 17, 2019 08:55 IST
Priyanka Gandhi shared a throwback picture for #SareeTwitter.


Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has joined the long list of women sharing their favourite saree pictures on Twitter. Her photo, which shows her in a pink Benarasi saree, comes as part of the viral #SareeTwitter trend that has taken the microblogging website by storm.

This morning, Priyanka Gandhi dug out an old picture from the morning of her wedding day 22 years ago and shared it with her 5 lakh Twitter followers.

"Morning puja on the day of my wedding (22 years ago!)" she captioned the pic.

 
Her post collected over 4,000 'likes' in a matter of minutes, along with hundreds of comments complimenting her.

The #SareeTwitter trend began on Monday and has seen celebrities and politicians sharing pictures of their favourite sarees on the microblogging website. Others who have taken part in this viral trend include Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi and BJP's Nupur Sharma.

 
What do you think of the trend? Let us know using the comments section.

