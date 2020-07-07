SareeTwitter Trends As Users Celebrate 9 Yards Of Grace With Their Fave Pics

Twitter users shared their favourite saree pictures for #SareeTwitter.

Monday evening saw #SareeTwitter trending as users of the microblogging platform began to share their favourite saree pics. The draped garment traces its origins back to the Indus Valley Civilisation, but it remains, even today, an extremely popular and widely worn outfit in India. In fact, as many have pointed out, a saree today is more than just an outfit - it is a cultural icon. Different parts of our country are famous for their own styles, drapes and fabrics, and all these sarees converged on Twitter yesterday to fill the platform with colour.

The drape that varies from six yards to nine yards is now being celebrated on Twitter. Here is a look at some pictures that set #SareeTwitter trending on the microblogging platform:

Shivani Chopra, Vice President of Delhi Congress, shared a picture of herself in a saree and revealed an interesting anecdote behind it. Ms Chopra revealed that she borrowed the saree from a fruit vendor and gave her money to buy a new one. "Thereafter that woman started a side business of renting sarees to foreigners for their convocation day," wrote Ms Chopra.

. #SareeTwitter story- Borrowed this saree from a fruit vendor for my yoga teacher training convocation day& gave her money to buy a new saree for herself.



Thereafter that woman started a side business of renting sarees to foreigners for their convocation day????



(With Guruji) pic.twitter.com/WAfwz1scmr — Shivani Chopra (@ShivaniChopra_) July 7, 2020

UK's Dr Andrew Fleming, Deputy High Commissioner to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, shared three photos of his wife for #SareeTwitter. He wrote that his wife, Van, had grown to like sarees as much as she liked her native Ao Dai - Vietnam's national garment.

Woken up to #SareeTwitter trending so let me join the bandwagon by sharing just three of my wife's fast growing collection.



Vân had never worn one before coming to ???????? but they hang pretty well & with the encouragement of a few friends grew to ❤️ them like her native Áo Dài. pic.twitter.com/W9XndYZcM5 — Dr Andrew Fleming (@Andrew007Uk) July 7, 2020

Chitra Kishor Wagh, Vice President of BJP Maharashtra, praised the saree as a symbol of culture, identity and language in a tweet.

A saree is not simply an outfit but represents a Culture, an Identity, a Language #SareeTwitterpic.twitter.com/EchzHhgXYD — Chitra Kishor Wagh (@ChitraKWagh) July 6, 2020

Actress Swastika Mukherjee also shared a picture in the draped garment for #SareeTwitter.

Because I have not worn a Saree for so long and because I absolutely love wearing them. Chalo kardia #SareeTwitter ???? pic.twitter.com/Sadxy9N6gI — Swastika Mukherjee (@swastika24) July 6, 2020

Meanwhile, popular Twitter account 'Indian History Pics' dug out an old picture of a scientist working at the National Physical Laboratory wearing a saree.

1970 :: Scientist Working In National Physical Laboratory #SareeTwitterpic.twitter.com/eXebP076JJ — indianhistorypics (@IndiaHistorypic) July 6, 2020

This isn't the first time that #SareeTwitter has begun trending. Last year, too, the hashtag inspired Twitter users to share their favourite saree pics.