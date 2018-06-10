Prince George, Cousin Savannah Phillips Outshine Royals At Queen's Birthday Parade

Savannah Phillips, Queen's eldest great grandchild, displayed oodles of sass as she stood next to sister Isla and cousins Prince George and Princess Charlotte. In a memorable moment, certainly most talked about on social media, the seven-year-old appeared to shush her four-year-old cousin and then cover his mouth during the national anthem. She even gave an evil grin to the cameras.
Savannah Phillips. Hero. https://t.co/ERl0Y9cVsx— Elaine L. (@LaineyGossip) June 9, 2018
Savannah Phillips clearly isn't a fan of George's singing of the national anthem #TroopingtheColourpic.twitter.com/MaStyuw9mm— Prince Louis (@PrinceHRHLouis) June 9, 2018
Well Savannah Phillips just stole the show on the balcony #BuckinghamPalace What a total star— Shelagh Fogarty (@ShelaghFogarty) June 9, 2018
Without a shadow of a doubt, the loveliest moment of #TroopingtheColour today: Savannah Phillips conducted the band during the National Anthem, then hushed her cousin, Prince George (the future King) when he started to chat.— John Nichol (@JohnNicholRAF) June 9, 2018
THAT is #girlpower. pic.twitter.com/S1B0BhYrcl
Prince George might be our future King but elder 2nd cousin Savannah decides she's the boss on the balcony whilst younger sister Isla can't contain her giggles! #TroopingtheColour#BuckinghamPalacepic.twitter.com/AXK6QZrC9w— Mark Stewart (@RegalEyes) June 9, 2018
In another hilarious moment, Savannah jokingly conducted the band.
Some sarcastic conducting and shutting Prince George up!! Hilarious!! #TroopingTheColourpic.twitter.com/9dR3UYfggZ— SJ (@HowTickledIAm) June 9, 2018
Trooping the Colour parade takes place every June to mark the British monarch's official birthday. Her actual birthday falls on April 21. The ceremony saw the royals come out in full attendance barring the absence of Prince Philip and the youngest royal Prince Louis.
Another highlight of the grand parade was the presence of 22-year-old Sikh soldier Charanpreet Singh Lall who created history today by becoming the first to wear a turban instead of the traditional bearskin hat during Trooping the Colour. The guardsman marched among 1,000 British soldiers who took part in the parade.
