Prince George, Cousin Savannah Phillips Outshine Royals At Queen's Birthday Parade

The future king of England was no match to her sass!

Offbeat | | Updated: June 10, 2018 12:01 IST
Prince George and cousin Savannah Phillips on the Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping the Colour (AFP)

On Saturday, the British royal family gathered on the Buckingham Palace balcony for a grand parade and air show to mark Queen Elizabeth's official 92nd birthday. Crowds assembled outside the palace lawns to watch the Trooping the Colour ceremony which saw several musicians, about a 1,000 soldiers march together and a stunning flypast by the Royal Air Force. It also happened to be the Buckingham Palace balcony debut of Meghan Markle, now Duchess of Sussex. But all eyes were on the youngest royals who stole the show at the parade - particularly the delightful banter between Prince George and his cousin Savannah Phillips.

Savannah Phillips, Queen's eldest great grandchild, displayed oodles of sass as she stood next to sister Isla and cousins Prince George and Princess Charlotte. In a memorable moment, certainly most talked about on social media, the seven-year-old appeared to shush her four-year-old cousin and then cover his mouth during the national anthem. She even gave an evil grin to the cameras.
 
prince george savannah phillips afp

Prince George and Savannah Phillips with other members of the royal family (AFP)

Savannah Phillips is the granddaughter of Princess Anne, Queen Elizabeth's second child, and now Internet's favourite new royal.

Comments
 
In another hilarious moment, Savannah jokingly conducted the band.
 
Trooping the Colour parade takes place every June to mark the British monarch's official birthday. Her actual birthday falls on April 21. The ceremony saw the royals come out in full attendance barring the absence of Prince Philip and the youngest royal Prince Louis.

Another highlight of the grand parade was the presence of 22-year-old Sikh soldier Charanpreet Singh Lall who created history today by becoming the first to wear a turban instead of the traditional bearskin hat during Trooping the Colour. The guardsman marched among 1,000 British soldiers who took part in the parade.

