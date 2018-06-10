Prince George, Cousin Savannah Phillips Outshine Royals At Queen's Birthday Parade

Prince George and cousin Savannah Phillips on the Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping the Colour (AFP)

Prince George and Savannah Phillips with other members of the royal family (AFP)

Savannah Phillips clearly isn't a fan of George's singing of the national anthem #TroopingtheColourpic.twitter.com/MaStyuw9mm — Prince Louis (@PrinceHRHLouis) June 9, 2018

Well Savannah Phillips just stole the show on the balcony #BuckinghamPalace What a total star — Shelagh Fogarty (@ShelaghFogarty) June 9, 2018

Without a shadow of a doubt, the loveliest moment of #TroopingtheColour today: Savannah Phillips conducted the band during the National Anthem, then hushed her cousin, Prince George (the future King) when he started to chat.

THAT is #girlpower. pic.twitter.com/S1B0BhYrcl — John Nichol (@JohnNicholRAF) June 9, 2018

Prince George might be our future King but elder 2nd cousin Savannah decides she's the boss on the balcony whilst younger sister Isla can't contain her giggles! #TroopingtheColour#BuckinghamPalacepic.twitter.com/AXK6QZrC9w — Mark Stewart (@RegalEyes) June 9, 2018

Some sarcastic conducting and shutting Prince George up!! Hilarious!! #TroopingTheColourpic.twitter.com/9dR3UYfggZ — SJ (@HowTickledIAm) June 9, 2018