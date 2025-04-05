Lord Charles O'Hagan, Queen Elizabeth's Godson, Dies After Head Injury

Lord Charles O'Hagan, the godson of the late Queen Elizabeth II, has died after suffering a head injury. He was 79. Mr O'Hagan died on March 23 at the North Devon District Hospital in Barnstaple, southwest England, Hello! Reported.

A subdural hematoma, a condition resulting from a burst of blood vessels following a head injury, was said to be the reason for Mr O'Hagen's death. It remains unclear how he sustained the injury.

Mr O'Hagen, whose full name was Charles Towneley Strachey O'Hagan, maintained a close connection with the royal family throughout his life.

The late Queen Elizabeth II became his godmother when she was still Princess Elizabeth. He came from a prominent family and studied at Eton College and New College, Oxford. His grandfather, Maurice Towneley-O'Hagan, 3rd Baron O'Hagan, was a politician who helped Lord O'Hagan get a start in politics.

Lord O'Hagan served as a member of the European Parliament for Devon twice, from 1973 to 1975 and again from 1979 to 1994. His mother, Lady Mary Sophia Palmer, was Lady-in-Waiting to Princess Elizabeth from 1944 to 1947 and later became an Extra Lady-in-Waiting until 1949.

Ms Palmer even assisted in caring for Elizabeth after the birth of Charles III at Buckingham Palace in 1948. Elizabeth became O'Hagan's godmother as a result of their royal connection. He eventually became her Page of Honor following her coronation in 1953, a ceremonial position he retained from 1959 until 1962.

In his personal life, Mr O'Hagan was married three times. His first marriage was to Georgian Princess Tamar Bagration-Imeretinsky in 1967. He had a daughter, Nino Natalia O'Hagan Strachey, with her. He then married Mary Claire Roose-Francis in 1985 and then to Elizabeth Smith in 1995.