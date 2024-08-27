Travel Influencer Slammed For Fangirling, Posing With Taliban Fighters In Afghanistan

Abdi also faced backlash for sharing various photos and videos from her visit to Afghan cities

A travel influencer is facing backlash for "fangirling" over Taliban fighters during a trip to Afghanistan, coinciding with a woman's sentencing to death by stoning and the ongoing denial of basic rights to millions of women and girls in the country.

Somali American influencer Marian Abdi, known online as Geenyada Madow, was criticised for expressing excitement on Instagram about visiting Afghanistan, calling it a "dream come true," as reported by Afghan newspaper 8 AM Media.

"This country is recovering from 40 years of war and turmoil. Over the next few days, I will share my experiences here in Afghanistan, including insights into the people, the food, and the overall culture," Abdi wrote on August 13, alongside a photo of herself in front of an "I heart Afghanistan" sign.

Abdi also faced backlash for sharing various photos and videos from her visit to Afghan cities, which highlighted the grim reality of Afghanistan under Taliban rule, where she was often the only woman seen alongside male locals.

Criticism intensified after Abdi posted an image on X, formerly Twitter, where she posed smiling with Taliban members armed with AK-47s. Afghan women and activists questioned whether Abdi had confronted the Taliban about their treatment of women, including stoning them and barring them from education.

"In a time when Afghan girls and women are deprived of their most basic rights, it is deeply troubling and unacceptable to see someone like Geenyada Madow, who has gone to Afghanistan and lobbies for the Taliban," said Niloofar Naeimi, a human rights activist focused on Afghan women's issues.

"This action disregards the suffering and pain of millions of Afghan women who face oppression and persecution under the Taliban's rule," Naeimi added.

Another activist, Nilofar Ayoubi, a former leader of the Women Movement, condemned the influencer's insensitive behaviour, stating in the 8 AM article, "An Afghan woman has been sentenced to be executed by stoning while Miss Madow fangirls over the Taliban."

"While her visit to Afghanistan and her content creation about our country and culture are highly appreciated, what is not welcomed, and appalling, is the picture she's painting of the Taliban!" Ayoubi continued.

In one of her YouTube videos, Abdi described her interaction with Taliban fighters, admitting she was "super nervous" and noting that she wasn't allowed to record their conversation.

"I was super nervous, I am confused... the fact that they would even allow me to talk to them. I couldn't record our conversation because they wouldn't allow me and my battery died. They asked me where I am from as they can see I'm a foreigner," Abdi explained in her video.

"I said I'm Somali; they're like, okay, are you from the West? I said yes, I'm from America. They're like, okay, welcome," she recounted.

Abdi also claimed that she asked the Taliban why Afghan girls and women were denied an education beyond sixth grade and received mixed responses, with one fighter stating, "We're a new country... new government and things will change... everything takes time."

Defending her photo with the Taliban on X, Abdi wrote, "I asked for a photo, and I did take a photo with them, and I posted it on Twitter, and it's just outrage - people are going crazy, [saying] 'Shame on you, you're against women's rights, women's education, women's jobs.'"

"That's not the case - this photo was just to simply say this is my experience, this is what I saw, this is how they treated me," she said, adding, "I am for all women's rights and I would love to see one day women getting educations and working and everything, and I do understand my privileges, you know, but please don't take everything out of context."

"I'm posting so many beautiful things about Afghanistan, the culture, the people - don't judge me for one photo," she concluded.

The Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in 2021, just weeks before the US was set to complete its troop withdrawal after a costly two-decade war. Since returning to power, the Taliban has imposed severe restrictions on women, denying them access to public spaces, education, jobs, and other basic rights. Despite initial promises of a more moderate rule, the Taliban continues to enforce harsh punishments, including public stoning of women for adultery.



