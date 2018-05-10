Tonnes Of Liquid Chocolate Spills On Highway After Crash

Choc-a-block traffic

Offbeat | | Updated: May 10, 2018 09:34 IST
55 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Tonnes Of Liquid Chocolate Spills On Highway After Crash

Tonnes of liquid chocolate spilled out of the truck in Poland.

A tanker truck turned a stretch of highway into Poland's sweet spot when it spilt 12 tonnes of liquid chocolate after crashing through a traffic barrier.

Local police said it was unclear why the truck belonging to a candy maker slammed into the central reservation on highway A2 between the western towns of Wrzesnia and Slupca.

After flipping over, the tanker came to rest across lanes and the chocolate barred traffic in both directions. The driver was hospitalised with a broken arm.

Passing vehicles left chocolate tire marks across several kilometres before authorities closed down the highway.

A cleaning crew armed with shovels, an excavator and hot water pressure washers have begun chipping away at the chocolate that turned rock solid in the open air.

"It will take several hours," local firefighter chief Bogdan Kowalski told TVN24 television.

Comments
"Once it hardens, chocolate's worse than snow."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click for more trending news


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

chocolate on highwayPolandhighway spill

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreIPL Points TableFlipkart Wallmart

................................ Advertisement ................................