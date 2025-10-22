9-Month-Old Baby Rescued From Poland's Highest Peak After Parents Attempt Dangerous Climb

A Lithuanian couple is facing backlash after attempting to climb Poland's Mount Rysy with their nine-month-old baby in hazardous weather. The couple, unprepared for the climb, needed a guide's help to rescue their child, sparking outrage over their decision to put the baby at risk. According to TVP World, the infant's parents had attempted to hike up the 2,500-metre-high mountain, straddling the Poland-Slovakia border, without realising the severe risks involved.

At the time, the trail was covered in hard snow and ice, requiring proper equipment, experience, and vigilance. Despite warnings from guide Stoch, a Slovak rescuer, and Chata pod Rysami hut staff, the parents continued climbing with their baby.

After reaching the summit, the couple realised the descent was too risky and asked guide Stoch for crampons and assistance. He declined, explaining that tying the group together could have put everyone in danger--if one person slipped, it could have pulled the rest down as well.

Stoch then urged the couple to contact rescue services, as it was the only safe solution, but they declined, citing a lack of travel insurance. Recognising the severity of the situation, Stoch made the difficult decision to take matters into his own hands. He carried the baby down the mountain alone, navigating the treacherous terrain with caution. Thanks to his actions, the child was brought to safety.

The Backlash

The family eventually abandoned their climb and descended the mountain without any reported serious injuries. The footage of the incident has since gone viral, triggering widespread outrage and criticism. Many users condemned the parents' decision to take a baby on such a dangerous climb without proper gear or preparation, calling it reckless and irresponsible. Several users called for the couple to be reported to authorities for endangering the child's life.

One user wrote, "It's unbelievable how they threatened the life of a babe. I hope the police will deal with it."

Another commented, "It's hard to understand why some parents would take such a risky decision with their child's safety at stake. There are countless ways to enjoy nature without putting a baby in harm's way." A third user said, "Bringing a nine-month-old up a dangerous mountain without gear is beyond reckless lucky the guide saved the baby."

Meanwhile, the mountain guide is being praised as a hero for his swift action and presence of mind.

About Mount Rysy

Mount Rysy is a peak located on the border of Poland and Slovakia in the Tatra Mountains. With an elevation of 2,499 meters, it is the highest peak in Poland. The mountain is a popular destination for hikers and climbers, but its trails are technically demanding, especially in autumn and early winter when icy conditions prevail.

The Polish Mountain Rescue Service regularly warns hikers to check conditions and use proper winter gear, including crampons, helmets, and ice axes, to tackle the hazardous routes. The mountain's unique geography and climate make it a challenging and potentially dangerous climb, requiring careful planning, experience, and equipment. Despite the risks, Mount Rysy remains a sought-after destination for adventure seekers and nature enthusiasts, offering breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape.