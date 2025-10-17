Polish Woman, Locked In Room By Parents When She Was 15, Found After 27 Years

In southern Poland, neighbours and well-wishers are raising funds for Mirella, a 42-year-old woman who was allegedly held captive by her parents for 27 years, according to Polish media outlets.

The shocking case came to light recently in Swietochlowice, about 180 miles from Warsaw, after neighbours heard a disturbance in her parents' flat and called the police.

Mirella was rescued in July, but the story surfaced publicly this October. She had been locked away since she was 15, while her parents told the community she was missing, local outlets TVP3 and Super Express reported.

Police found her in a severely emaciated state, describing her physical condition as fragile and resembling that of an "old lady," according to neighbours.

Despite Mirella and her mother insisting there were no problems during the police visit, officers insisted on transferring her to a hospital. Doctors revealed she was days away from death due to infections and leg wounds.

Neighbours who knew Mirella as a healthy teenager are shocked by the betrayal and inhumane treatment she suffered. Efforts are ongoing to support her recovery after such prolonged captivity.

"It all started with voices coming from that flat. It was very late at night when we called the police," Luiza, a neighbour in the building said.

According to neighbours, Mirella's parents allegedly said she went missing at the age of 15, multiple outlets reported. That was 27 years ago.

In response to those who were more inquisitive, the parents allegedly said Mirella had been reunited with her biological parents, per Fakt and TVP3.