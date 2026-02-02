Three Men In Europe Turn "Late-Night Shifts" Into A Video Game, Fulfilling A Childhood Dream

Three Men from Norway have turned a long-time childhood dream into a real video game by working late nights after their children were asleep. Kim Skogvold, a kindergarten teacher, Havar Ringheim, a purchasing manager, and Kristian Wangen, a warehouse worker, have been friends since 2006. Together, they have six children and live in Oslo and Larvik, reported Newsweek.

For a long time, they bonded over gaming nights and endless movie-watching. This habit later jokingly became a "night shift," where they would get online together after finishing all the household chores and learn game development from scratch.

Kim told Newsweek that the turning point came three years ago, when they were celebrating New Year's with their families. He said that at that moment they decided that it wasn't just talk, but concrete action.

According to him, the first two years were spent developing a basic understanding of coding languages, software, and business. During this time, they continued to work their regular jobs and strive to be good parents. Initially, progress was slow and invisible, but gradually things began to change.

The systems started working, and the game became fully playable. When Christian, who holds a degree in 3D animation, formally joined the project in the summer of 2025, the question of whether the game would be made was over, and the time for its completion was finalized.

Being a parent impacted nearly every aspect of his work. Long coding sessions and free weekends were no longer possible. Instead, he began calling himself a "productivity ninja," working in short, focused periods around his children's bedtimes.

He explained that this creative limitation began to shape the game's design. He said he began to understand the importance of "snackable gaming," meaning games that can be played quickly, contain 30 minutes of pure chaos, and can be easily put down. This game is specifically designed for parents with limited time.

The story revolves around an elderly man who loses his patience after a highway is built near his quiet cabin. He uses makeshift weapons and strange physics to disrupt traffic and regain his composure. According to the dads, the game embodies the spirit of a "grumpy old man." They described it as a digital and safe way to react to the absurdities of everyday life and vent their anger without harming anyone.

Learning game development while working brought them many unexpected experiences. They realised that modern tools, while powerful, are also humbling, as they reveal the hard work behind even the smallest details. The most difficult periods were what they call "sickness marathons," when they would go weeks without sleep due to sick children, work all day, and then open the game engine at 9 p.m.

They said their friendship and mutual understanding of prioritizing real life kept them going. Kim explained that being close friends also means respecting each other's personal lives. He said that if someone needs some time to repair the house or focus on the family, there's no pressure, and this mutual understanding kept the project alive.

The father shared his entire story on Reddit's r/gaming channel, where the post received over 2,500 upvotes and reactions. Under the username u/Balbonator, he wrote that his goal was simply to show that a hobby can be pursued even amidst the hustle and bustle of raising young children. He also said that he was tired, but extremely proud.

He added that seeing both real and unknown players download the game on the first day feels like a small victory.

For now, the father is paying attention to user feedback and letting the project progress slowly.