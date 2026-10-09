"Those Were The Best Days": Man Reflects On College Life, Says Happiness Faded After 20

A man's memories of his college days have brought back a time when he felt life was at its best, with his father paying his college fees and supporting him. X user Sunderdeep shared a personal reflection on those days and how his perspective on life changed after turning 20.

Sunderdeep recalled enjoying music and listening to elite playlists during college. He also said he built an "aura" in his hostel as the only student to get placed despite having an aggregate percentage of 63%.

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He also remembered spending time with his brother, listening to comedy by Bhagwant Mann and Bhotu Shah on a DVD player.

Sunderdeep said he did not realise when he turned 39 after the age of 20, but described his life since then as miserable. Reflecting on money and happiness, he said that money cannot provide the happiness and “sukoon” of knowing that one's father is there to feed them.

His post looked back at his college years and the sense of comfort he associated with having his father there to support him.

Social Media Reaction

The post drew several reactions online.

One user commented, "Something switched post-2007. I don't know what, but it did."

Another user noted, "That's called adulting."

"You won in your life," added a third user.