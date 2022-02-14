This Student's Creative Internship Application Caught Zomato's Attention

Dikshita Basu's application for an internship at Zomato has gone viral.

Dikshita Basu got creative while applying for an internship with Zomato - and her hard work paid off when it received a positive response from a top executive at the company. Ms Basu, a computer science and engineering student at Tamil Nadu's Sathyabama University, is interested in product design. So while applying for an internship with Zomato, she suggested changes to their app that could improve the user experience instead of listing out her own qualifications, as is generally the case.

Ms Basu's "Valentine Special Internship Proposal" for Zomato included a presentation in which she listed out some problems with Zomato's app design and ways to solve them - like re-positioning the "Drafts" folder or improving userflow while uploading pictures.

She also suggested "Zomato Zing" - 15-second videos of food that can be used to place orders or book a table if they so catch the customer's fancy. Her presentation was aided by adorable illustrations.

"This Valentine's Day I want to ask Zomato out, for an Internship. So, to apply... I thought to curate something that is worthwhile," Ms Basu wrote while sharing her job application on LinkedIn. She also tagged Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal, Zomato's CEO of Food Delivery Rahul Ganjoo and Zomato Design Lead Vijay Verma in her post.

The unique internship application has gone viral with nearly 8,000 'likes' and over 400 comments since being shared this morning. In good news for Ms Basu, it also caught the attention of Mr Ganjoo, who promised that the company would get in touch with her.

"Appreciate the effort Dikshita Basu! We'll be in touch shortly," he wrote in the comments section.

Vijay Verma also responded to the post with "Great work".

This is not the first time an internship application with a difference has gone viral online. Last year, a 21-year-old from Mumbai landed his dream internship at CRED, thanks to the 3D video with which he applied to the company.