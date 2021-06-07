Mumbai Man's 3D Video To Apply For Internship Goes Viral, Lands Him Dream Job

Avkash Shah's internship application is going viral.

A 21-year-old from Mumbai has landed his dream internship at CRED, thanks to the 3D video with which he applied to the company. Avkash Shah, a 3D Graphic/Motion Designer from Mumbai, wanted to intern at the credit card payments company that has been making headlines of late with its innovative ad campaigns. To do so, Mr Shah knew he needed something eye-catching, and so he came up with the idea of applying for a role with the company using a 3D video.

"I want to intern at CRED. Here's my application," Avkash Shah wrote while sharing the video on LinkedIn. "I figured that if I was going to apply, I'd make something worth it. It pays to be good," he added.

While sharing his 3D application to CRED, Mr Shah also tagged CRED's founder, Kunal Shah, and Head of Design, Harish Sivaramakrishnan.

Since being shared three days ago, the motion video has gone viral with 9.9 lakh views and hundreds of comments. In the comments section, many praised the video and the innovative style of applying for internships. Mr Shah also received a number of job offers thanks to the video - which managed to catch the eye of CRED management too.

"It pays to be good," wrote CRED founder Kunal Shah in the comments section.

Harish Sivaramakrishnan, Head of Design at CRED, ended up offering Mr Shah the internship he wanted. "Welcome to the interns club at the CRED Design Mafia!" he wrote in the comments section.

Mr Shah's application video application also received a shout-out from LinkedIn itself. "This is such an innovative hack, Avkash. All the best for kickstarting your professional journey!" read a comment from the official LinkedIn account.

This is not the first time that a job application with a difference has gone viral online. In 2017, college graduate Dawayne Kirkland applied for an internship at a digital agency in New York, he did it a bit differently from the rest. Instead of a standard resume listing his graphic designing skills, he made a video rapping about his achievements and traits.