"This Is Your Sign": CRED CEO Kunal Shah Asks Bengaluru Startups To Fully Adopt AI

CRED CEO and Freecharge co-founder Kunal Shah has been vocal about the importance of artificial intelligence (AI) in today's world. Now, Mr Shah has urged Bengaluru startups to embrace AI before it's too late. He emphasised that startups need to go with the growing trend to avoid falling behind.

Mr Shah, on X (formerly Twitter), highlighted that there are only a few startups that are fully using AI, while the rest are just hesitant to use it.

He wrote, "Bangalore startups are increasingly using AI to be hyper productive. But it seems only 20% are breathing AI. The rest are waiting for a sign. This is your sign."

His post quickly went viral, with many users resonating with his idea.

A person said, "For startups in Bengaluru, AI isn't just an option; it's a necessity. With global investors increasingly engaging with Indian markets, adopting AI now can give you the competitive edge you need to stand out and scale globally."

Another wrote, "AI should be the go-to tool for them. Else, they would lag. Anyways, India is far behind the USA in terms of AI adoption and development. High time we start taking it seriously."

"AI won't wait for you to catch up,” echoed a few.

This is not the first time Kunal Shah has spoken about the importance of AI.

Earlier, he said that no matter what field someone works in, they must learn and use AI to stay relevant.

He wrote, "Every expert has to become AI native to remain relevant, irrespective of their domain. Those who stay in denial will be left behind."

Mr Shah's statements came after multiple studies and surveys revealed that artificial intelligence might eventually have an impact on the job market.

According to Goldman Sachs, AI-driven automation is expected to put at risk almost 300 million full-time jobs.