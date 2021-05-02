After Rahul Dravid As "Indiranagar Ka Gunda", Meet The Venkaboys

Venkatesh Prasad, Javagal Srinath, Maninder Singh and Saba Karim in a boy band? Read on to find out more...

After turning Rahul Dravid into "Indiranagar ka gunda" and Jackie Shroff into a zumba instructor, credit card management platform Cred is back with a new addition to its hugely popular 'great for the good' campaign advertisements. Cred's latest ad features former Indian cricketers Venkatesh Prasad, Javagal Srinath, Maninder Singh and Saba Karim as members of a boy band named "The Venkaboys" - and their video is going viral with more than a million views on Twitter.

The one-minute clip shows the top players of the '80s and '90s in a never-seen-before avatar - as members of a boy band, wearing all-white outfits and crooning a catchy song. "If you are one of those Gen Z, you might not know me. Just go and ask your daddy," the cricketers sing.

"Don't forget us because of T20s," they urge as they remind viewers that in the '90s, they were the OGs or Original Gangsters.

Sharing the clip on Twitter, Venkatesh Prasad wrote: "Meet the Venkaboys."

The ad has gone viral with more than 1.2 million views on Twitter, along with hundreds of comments and reactions. The ad gave some fans the opportunity to take a trip down memory lane.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma shared the ad and added a message for Venkatesh Prasad, who was the bowling coach for the Indian cricket team between 2007 and 2009. "From listening to you coach me on the field, to now listening to you sing while I am on my way to the stadium. Venky bhai....it's been a journey," wrote Rohit Sharma.

Actor Vijay Varma praised it as "outstanding".

Before this, Rahul Dravid had appeared in an ad for the brand which showed him losing his cool in Bangalore traffic. That video was followed by one of Jackie Shroff doing zumba.

