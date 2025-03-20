CRED's Kunal Shah On AI's Impact: "Exposing Bad Talent Faster Than Ever"

Kunal Shah, CRED's CEO, shared on X that he believes AI is accelerating the identification of underperforming employees.

"AI is causing an interesting second-order impact. It's exposing bad talent faster," Mr Shah wrote. "Earlier bad talent could hide behind long cycles of iteration but as feedback loops are getting faster with AI, there's no place to hide for them. Exciting times."

Discussing the rapid advancements in AI and its influence on software development, Kunal Shah emphasised that while AI tools make software development faster and more cost-effective, efficiency alone isn't the key to success.

"AI reducing software development time and cost is like constructing a building more quickly and cheaply. However, success still depends on having the right location and architecture. Speed alone won't ensure success," Shah wrote in a recent post.

Mr Shah has been vocal about AI's transformative potential. Last week, he pointed out a major shift in Bengaluru's startup ecosystem towards AI adoption and stressed the urgency for startups to embrace it. In a post on X, he noted that while many Bengaluru startups use AI to enhance productivity, only around 20% have fully integrated it into their operations.

"Bangalore startups are increasing using AI to be hyper-productive. But it seems only 20 percent are breathing AI. Rest are waiting for a sign," he wrote.

Mr Shah has also spoken about AI's impact on his personal life. In a recent discussion, he shared that AI has ushered in a new wave of innovation and that tools like ChatGPT have made him "10x more efficient" in communicating ideas with his team.