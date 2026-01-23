"This Mindset Keeps Japan Clean": Indian Woman Shares Video of Restaurant Staff Cleaning Vomit By Hand

An Indian woman living in Japan has captured a moment that has sparked a conversation online about civic responsibility. A short video she shared shows a restaurant staff member cleaning vomit outside the premises with his bare hands, highlighting the mindset that keeps Japanese streets exceptionally clean.

A woman named Urvashi recorded the scene while walking through a Tokyo neighbourhood. The video shows someone vomiting outside a restaurant. Instead of ignoring the mess or waiting for city staff, a restaurant staff member quietly came out and cleaned up the area.

Watch Video Here:

The text displayed on the video explained the situation simply. It stated that the staff member completed the task without drawing any attention and without hesitation or embarrassment.

Social Media Reaction

In the caption of the video, Urvashi wrote that in Japan, mentality is more important than dirt. Many viewers appreciated this and praised the staff member's actions. They also reflected on how public responsibility varies in different countries.

The video received a large number of views and praise, with users citing it as an example of the everyday mentality that keeps Japanese cities consistently clean.

One user commented, "This mindset is why public spaces feel different here."

Another user commented, "Respect for Japanese people and their mindset."

"High ethical values and a keen eye for civic beauty. that's the Japanese," added a third user.