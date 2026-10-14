'This Is Not AI': Giant Runaway Pumpkin Breaks Free, Rolls Down Road In US, Video Goes Viral

Drivers in the American town of Dubuque, Iowa, were left stunned when they spotted a massive Halloween decoration bouncing down a busy street like a giant orange boulder. According to Metro, the bizarre incident happened during high winds ahead of the town's Pumpkinfest celebrations. Security and traffic cameras captured the oversized inflatable pumpkin on the street, bumping into parked cars.

The video was later shared on social media and went viral, with users comparing it to an action movie scene.

A witness, Pam McCarron, was driving through the area when the giant pumpkin suddenly appeared in her path.

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"This is not AI-generated. This actually truly happened, and I was the car involved in this. 'I think I was pretty calm, but you don't see that every day.'" McCarron told local news channel WMBF.

She further revealed her first thought after noticing the object. "Is it gonna hit me? Is it gonna hit my car? Is it gonna like go over my car?" she added.

"It's big enough that I couldn't see around it to know if there was anything on the other side, when [the inflatable] was on the other side of the street. I was like, I don't know if there's a car coming."

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Fortunately, the runaway holiday decoration did not cause any major damage or injuries. City officials later shared the traffic footage online in a lighthearted tone, confirming that no vehicles, parking meters, or pumpkins were seriously hurt during the ordeal.

"I was like, boy, that's a big pumpkin, so obviously the police officer side of me was like, we don't really need those things bouncing down the roadway," Dubuque Police Lt. Luke Bock said, as quoted by the media outlet.

"It's entertaining. Like it's funny to watch it, but you just, I guess, a lot of times you think about what could have happened, what if?"

At the same time, authorities used the viral moment to remind residents to double-check their holiday displays and make sure inflatables are securely tied down before windy weather hits.

"We love seeing all of the Halloween decorations around town. But be sure you secure your front porch ghosts, 12-foot skeletons, and giant inflatable pumpkins so they don't end up flying away!" the city council said.