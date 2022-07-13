'This Is A Crime': Video Of Street Vendor Making Omelette With Jeera Soda And Oreo Leaves Internet Disgusted

The video has surfaced on several social media platforms.

Fusion food has become the latest trend on the internet as people love to experiment and combine different dishes to create a new one. While some of these experiments are appreciated online, others are usually dubbed ridiculous. Case in point, a bizarre video showing an Omellete made with ‘Jeera soda' and crushed chocolate-cream Oreo cookies has gone viral online and left egg lovers uncomfortable.

Shared on YouTube, the video shows a street vendor in Kolkata prepping for his experimental speciality by heating a frying pan with a few drops of oil. The beginning of the clip seems normal, however, it takes a bizarre turn when the vendor goes on to empty a small bottle of ‘Jeera soda' into the pan.

Watch the video below:

The street vendor adds the aerated drink and crushed cream biscuits into the large pan. He then appears to cook the absurd liquid for a few seconds before emptying a glass of beaten eggs into it. The vendor then continues to prepare bread for the dish. He cuts 5 to 4 pieces of brown bread and then adds them into the pan and blends them with the eggs.

Finally, at the end of the video, the street vendor tops the dish with chopped onions, chillies and cilantro along with a squirt of lemon juice and more crushed cookies.

The viral video has left netizens feeling disgusted and enraged. While some internet users called the video a “monstrosity,” others said that the street vendor should to throw the dish in the dustbin.

One user sarcastically called the dish an “Oscar-winning recipe” Another said, “This is no less than a disease!” A third added, “Some people are desperate to become Einstein of food recipes. End up being diarrhoea specialists,” while a fourth commented, “This is a crime. Iske against bhi IPC mein section hona chahiye.”

Since being shared, the video has surfaced on several social media platforms. On Youtube, it has garnered nearly 10,000 views.