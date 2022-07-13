'This Is Not Niagara Falls': Stunning Video From Karnataka Goes Viral

Jog Falls in Karnataka is one of the most picturesque places, especially in the monsoon.



Waterfalls become most beautiful during the monsoon season when heavy rains enhance nature's grandeur. A video of Jog Falls from Karnataka is winning hearts on the internet. Jog Falls in Karnataka is one of the most picturesque places, especially in the monsoon.

This is not Niagara Falls…

This is Jog Falls, located in Shimoga district of Karnataka, India????????



pic.twitter.com/1C1ohXFsCn — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) July 10, 2022

The video has been shared by Eric Solheim, a former Norwegian diplomat, who credited it to a user named Raghu. "This is not Niagara Falls... This is Jog Falls, located in Shimoga district of Karnataka, India," reads the caption.

Many people also shared stunning images and videos of Jog Falls.

The viral video has amassed around 1.8 million views and thousands of likes on Twitter. Hundreds of users re-tweeted the post too.

Users can be seen praising the beauty of nature and the waterfall in the comment section.

"Damn so beautiful," wrote a user.

Recently a video from Maharashtra's Naneghat went viral on social media showing the reverse flow of water.

It showed water from a fall between the two mountains going upwards rather than falling down. The wind accompanying the rainfall in Naneghat made the beautiful scene possible.

The video was shared by Indian Forest Officer (IFS) Susanta Nanda on Twitter.

Since being shared, the video has received more than 3.7 lakh views on Twitter so far.