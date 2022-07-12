Watch: Reverse Flow Of Waterfall In Maharashtra's Naneghat Mesmerises Internet

Picture shows water from a fall between the two mountains going upwards rather than falling down.

The monsoon season brings the flora and fauna back to life. The pouring raindrops also fill our hearts with joy and create some of the most beautiful sights in the world. A video from Maharashtra's Naneghat is a proof of this.

It shows water from a fall between the two mountains going upwards rather than falling down. The wind accompanying the rainfall in Naneghat has made the beautiful scene possible.

The video has been shared by Indian Forest Officer (IFS) Susanta Nanda on Twitter with the caption: "When the magnitude of wind speed is equal and opposite to the force of gravity, The water fall is at its best during that stage in Naneghat of the western ghats range. Beauty of Monsoons."

When the magnitude of wind speed is equal & opposite to the force of gravity. The water fall at its best during that stage in Naneghat of western ghats range.

Beauty of Monsoons. pic.twitter.com/lkMfR9uS3R — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 10, 2022

In the viral video, the mountains are seen in a lush green cover with clouds floating around.

The video has received over 3.5 lakh views and over 16,000 likes on Twitter since the officer shared it on Sunday. Users were awestruck by the sight and its beauty, and many left beautiful remarks in the comment section.

"I've visited this place. Heaven on earth," wrote a user.

Another offered a scientific explanation for the phenomenon by saying, "Newton's first law of motion says that an object remains in the same state of motion unless acted upon by a force. Huge winds act on this water's natural propensity to follow gravity. The magnitudes of the two forces are equal, and their directions are opposite."

Many other users are tried to explain the reason for the reverse effect.

"Wind speed & force due to gravity are heterogenous dimensionally & hence can't be compared. it'd be rather, force of wind due to it's kinetic energy cancels out weight (another force) of falling water," read one of the comments.

Naneghat is a mountain pass in the Western Ghats range between the Konkan coast and the town of Junnar in the Deccan plateau.



