This Company Is Looking For Someone To Binge-Watch Netflix, Eat Pizza

In today's edition of lucrative job offers is an opportunity to get paid for watching Netflix and eating pizza. BonusFinder, an American website dedicated to reviewing and offering deals for legal gambling sites, is on the lookout for a "professional binge watcher".

"Following a rocky start to 2021 and lockdowns coming back, the team at BonusFinder want to spread some cheer by opening a new role where you'll be paid to watch Netflix and eat takeout pizza," BonusFinder explains on its website.

So, on National Pizza Day which falls on February 9, one lucky job-seeker will be paid $500 to kick back with some pizza and watch three Netflix shows.

The selected candidate will be required to review each series for story and plot lines, acting quality and series ending, among other things. They will also have to rate their takeout pizzas on taste, base texture, value for money and more.

You can find out more about the opportunity here.

Meanwhile, another job opportunity is also grabbing eyeballs on social media. Bedroom Athletics, a UK-based company, has two vacancies for a "Slipper Tester".

The selected candidates will have to wear slippers for 12 hours a day, two days a month. They will be paid a total monthly salary of 333 pounds for two days a month for one year as they test out and give feedback on different slippers and other products.

Which role would you like better? Let us know using the comments section.