"They Are Sweethearts": Man Leaves Sweet Note About Rescued Pigeons For New Tenants

Moving to a new home can be hard, especially when we have small connections that make a place feel like ours. One former tenant showed extra care by leaving a thoughtful note for the next residents about two rescued pigeons that still visit.

Two pigeons named Nev and Calloway were rescued when they were ill and were cared for until they fully recovered.

The former tenant left a handwritten note explaining that it might take some time for the pigeons to understand that they no longer live there. The letter requested the new residents to treat the pigeons with love and kindness.

The note also mentioned that the pigeons were very sweet and included small drawings of Nev and Calloway with the former tenant.

Check Out The Post Here:

I am moving apartments and here is the letter I am leaving for the new tenants pic.twitter.com/RiLJiRmS6h — Moe 🐦 (@CopsHateMoe) January 16, 2026

This note was shared on X by Moe, who said they were moving apartments and wanted to leave this letter for the new residents. Hawk, who is a pigeon advocate, also explained that Nev sometimes brings her partner along and assured the new residents that these visits would stop once the pigeons adjusted to the change.

The post reads, "I am moving apartments and here is the letter I am leaving for the new tenants."

Social Media Reaction

The post quickly went viral online, and many people praised Moe's thoughtfulness and care for the pigeons.

One user commented, "I understand this so much, as I have a seagull."

Another user noted, "This reminded me Kevin, one of two pigeons that was brought back to health at the kiwi sanctuary."

"I feel so sad for the pigeons visiting and not seeing you there," added a third user.