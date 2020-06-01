These Siblings From Jharkhand Are Going Viral For Their Dance Videos

This dancing duo has over 1.3 million followers on TikTok.

They already have over a million followers on TikTok. Now, these siblings from Jharkhand are going viral on Twitter as well, delighting viewers with their dance videos. Sanatan Kumar Mahato and his sister have amassed over a million fans with their videos on TikTok - most of which show the duo performing perfectly coordinated dance routines outside their house. With no help from fancy props or special effects, they have managed to win hearts with their talent and infectious energy. Their cheerful videos are winning hearts on the microblogging platform Twitter now, with Mini Mathur praising one of them as just the thing she needed to see this morning.

"This is what I needed to see this morning!! So much love to everyone who is trying to stay positive through 2020," the television host wrote on Twitter, responding to a video which shows the siblings shaking a leg to the 1998 song 'Maine Dil Ka Hukam Sun Liya'.

Yes! This is what I needed to see this morning!! So much love to everyone who is trying to stay positive through 2020. https://t.co/dhbEoDGh6Z — Mini Mathur (@minimathur) June 1, 2020

The video has been viewed over 11,000 times on Twitter. On TikTok, it has collected over 3.9 million views and thousands of compliments.

Mini Mathur is not the only one impressed by Sanatan Kumar Mahato's dance videos. Historian Rana Safvi shared another one on Twitter yesterday, where it has garnered a lot of praise and love.

As @TariqueHameed says

Bas Dil ameer hona chahiye

♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/TIooONIibG — Rana Safvi رعنا राना (@iamrana) May 31, 2020

"Lovely! Just wow!" wrote one person in the comments section. "This is beautiful," another added.

Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda also praised the dance video in a tweet.

Yehi toh hai Pyaar💕



Kisi badi khusi ke intezar mein hum ye anmol khusi ke mauke kho dete hain.... pic.twitter.com/sNXh8ZCHDo — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 30, 2020

According to their TikTok profile, Mr Mahato and his sister live in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district. Along with dance videos, they also share comedy clips. Their videos have collected over 24 million 'likes' on TikTok.