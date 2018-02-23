The Trudeaus' Desi Wardrobe Turns Twitter Into Fashion Police

Justin Trudeau and his family were photographed in colourful Indian clothes during their trip (AFP)

Image Credit: AFP

During their visit to Amritsar, where they even tried their hands at making rotis , the Trudeaus were dressed in more muted shades.

Image Credit: AFP

Image Credit: AFP

Image Credit: AFP

Canadian PM @JustinTrudeau makes an entrance at the Canada house in New Delhi. Truly in the spirit of India. @DemocracyNewsLpic.twitter.com/ph19O7ysB4 — Rohit Gandhi (@rohitgandhi_) February 22, 2018

Is it just me or is this choreographed cuteness all just a bit much now? Also FYI we Indians don't dress like this every day sir, not even in Bollywood. pic.twitter.com/xqAqfPnRoZ — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 21, 2018

Can someone tell him Indians don't live like they are in a Bollywood set 24x7 @vidurkhanna — Atirav Kapur (@atirav) February 22, 2018

Dressed like 'Saas Bahu' serial or actors from Karan Johar flicks. — Rajiv K Mishra (@rajivjournalist) February 21, 2018

Mr Trudeau,I notice that you are wearing Maanyavar clothes everywhere in India. Please be informed that they are only worn at weddings and functions like Garba! — Sadhu Journalist (@lutyens_hyena) February 21, 2018

Important questions to ask yourself before stepping out in traditional garb.

Are you of that culture?

Are you going to a wedding?

Are you married to someone of that culture and going to a festival?

If you answered NO to these questions, DON'T PLAY DRESS UP!#Cdnpoli#Trudeaupic.twitter.com/ZqGF8NmVjM — David Jacobs (@DrJacobsRad) February 21, 2018

Landlord: I will give my flat for rent only to sanskaari families.



Justin: pic.twitter.com/3cqxIkeChs — (@Ghair_Kanooni) February 22, 2018

somehow there's always at least one foreigner at Indian weddings taking pictures with all the guests pic.twitter.com/RHN3OI1N2x — José Covaco (@HoeZaay) February 21, 2018

The Trudeaus starring in KABHI KHUSHI, KABHI HUM. pic.twitter.com/GZjAWQrxy2 — Swapan Seth (@swapanseth) February 21, 2018

Justin Trudeau won the hearts of millions #India with his family's choice of Indian clothes. Most of us loved it. Then, a cute photo op at the Taj Mahal.

Justin Trudeau comes across as an honest new-generation politician who embodies the best of young #Canada.#CanadaInIndia — KABIR BEDI (@iKabirBedi) February 23, 2018

Sir if they want to pay respects to the culture of our country why should one be disturbed. It's a moment they want to enjoy with India and that's it. https://t.co/BJDeZQAfFm — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) February 21, 2018

All those criticising @JustinTrudeau 4 making that extra effort 2 adopt Indian ways n clothes should really be ashamed of themselves. Here's a family who is making an effort 2 adopt a country they r visiting. How many of us do that? Well done Mr Trudeau n family. You r fabulous! https://t.co/oowJ3fEqXp — Prarthna Gahilote (@prattyg) February 22, 2018

Absolutely love it. Shows the respect they have for the country they are visiting. We may not dress like this everyday but no harm in them doing this for a few days :) — Reena (@RinksB) February 21, 2018

I appreciate his desire to look so beautifully Indian. Mrs Trudeau looks even more stunning in that Saree. Lovely family. @JustinTrudeaupic.twitter.com/xgKXYxQGaD — Arpita (@arpita_dg) February 23, 2018

I'm not sure what's all the fuss about. Obviously, someone else has created their wardrobe. They have trusted that advice and despite some of it being over the top, I think it's nice of them to wear it. In any case, I think they're all looking really good. Get over it. — Sarika (@idayre) February 21, 2018