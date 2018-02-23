The Trudeaus' Desi Wardrobe Turns Twitter Into Fashion Police

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family's steady stream of shiny, bright desi clothes has given Twitter a lot to talk about this week. We bring you the highlights.

Offbeat | | Updated: February 23, 2018 20:44 IST
17 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
The Trudeaus' Desi Wardrobe Turns Twitter Into Fashion Police

Justin Trudeau and his family were photographed in colourful Indian clothes during their trip (AFP)

New Delhi:  From impromptu bhangra dance moves and staged photo-ops in coordinated clothes, social media has been buzzing all week about the Trudeaus' India trip. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire and their three children, Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien were photographed for the better part of last week in flamboyant Indian attire that turned Twitter into fashion police. We've complied (almost) all their most-talked about desi looks.

Speaking to the press on Friday, Mr Trudeau said he has "long been known to wear traditional clothes to a broad range of events in different communities in Canada and elsewhere." And it's true: the Canadian leader has been photographed wearing kurtas, sherwanisand even a veshti.

But Mr Trudeau's "razzle-dazzle" sherwanis - outfits traditionally worn on special occasions like weddings and festivals - received mixed reviews from Twitterati. As did the multiple photos of Canada's First Family with their hands firmly pressed in namastes.

The Trudeaus were spotted in Ahmedabad in coordinated red and yellow outfits.
 
trudeau family gujarat afp 650

Image Credit: AFP

During their visit to Amritsar, where they even tried their hands at making rotis, the Trudeaus were dressed in more muted shades.
 
trudeaus golden temple afp 650

Image Credit: AFP

 
trudeaus golden temple afp 650 1

Image Credit: AFP


In Mumbai, Mr Trudeau out-blinged most of Bollywood with his gold sherwani. His wife opted for a champagne-gold sari complete with maang-tika and chandbali earrings.

 
justin trudeau family shah rukh khan afp 650

Image Credit: AFP


On Thursday, Mr Trudeau, dressed in a black sherwani, brought out his best bhangra moves at a dinner in Delhi.
 
In a viral tweet, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called out the Trudeaus' "choreographed cuteness."
 

But he wasn't the only one. Many panned the bright, Bollywood-esque clothes Mr Trudeau was spotted in.

     

The Trudeaus' desi outfits also inspired many memes.
   

Comments
Close [X]
But many tweeted their appreciation for the Trudeaus' decision to wear traditional Indian clothes, calling it an attempt to pay tribute to Indian culture and customs.
      

"Choreographed cuteness" or much ado about nothing: what did you think of the Trudeaus' desi wardrobe? Let us know in the comments section below.

Click for more trending news


Trending

Trudeaus in IndiaJustin Trudeau in India

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax CalculatorSouth Africa vs IndiaLIVE TVTrain Status

................................ Advertisement ................................