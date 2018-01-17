Justin Trudeau Celebrates Pongal, Charms Internet In A 'Veshti' "Thank you for celebrating our rich culture," writes one commenter

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau celebrates Pongal.



Photos shared on his social media accounts show him celebrating the popular Tamil harvest festival and the Tamil Heritage Month in Canada. "Iniya Thai Pongal Nalvazhthukkal!" or 'sweet Pongal greetings', wrote Mr Trudeau in his post that has garnered over 21,000 'likes' on Facebook in just six hours.





The Mayor of Toronto, John Tory, joined Mr Trudeau in preparing 'pongal' - a dish made of rice and lentils. It is traditionally made during the festival of Pongal, which the rest of India celebrates as Makar Sankranti.

Helping prepare pongal this evening at Gary Anandasangaree's Tamil Heritage Month and Thai Pongal reception with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The sweet rice celebrates a successful harvest. #TamilHeritageMonth#ThaiPongalpic.twitter.com/DsviCFwgiv - John Tory (@JohnTory) January 16, 2018

Today is the last day of the 4-day-long festivities where revellers



On January 14, Mr Trudeau had shared a video to wish Tamils in Canada and around the world a happy Pongal. "Tamil Canadians make important contributions to our country and help keep Canada open, inclusive and strong," he said in his address.

Happy Thai Pongal and Tamil Heritage Month to all those celebrating! Iniya Thai Pongal Nalvazhthukkal! https://t.co/aM84171IvCpic.twitter.com/QK5zvY26rV - Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 14, 2018

His wishes have received lots of love on social media.



"Thank you Justin Trudeau! Bringing all the nations of the world together in thoughtful discussions. Canada is a beacon of light and hope in the world," writes one user in the comments section on Facebook. "Undoubtedly best leader of this world, as an Indian I never knew meaning of this word nor celebrate Pongal in my region. But kudos to you for celebrating Indian festival in Canada," says another.



In the past, the Canadian PM has wished Indians in Canada on Eid, Diwali and Vaisakhi.









