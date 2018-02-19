Not Taimur, Justin Trudeau's Son Hadrien Is Now Internet's Favourite

Videos of Hadrien Trudeau refusing his mother Sophie Gregoire Trudeau's help in walking down the steps of the aircraft upon their arrival in India and running around the Taj Mahal on the second day of their visit have charmed many on the Internet. Adding to the 'aww factor' are pictures of him clutching flower bouquets that are almost as big as he himself is.
Dressed in colour-coordinated Indian attire, the Trudeaus today visited the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad but it was little Hadrien who stole the show as he had some difficulty figuring out his kurta-pajama.
#WATCH: Canadian PM #JustinTrudeau along with his wife Sophie and children Xavier, Hadrien & Ella-Grace at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. pic.twitter.com/fAAK03R4k7- ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2018
Take a look at what Twitter has to say about Hadrien Trudeau:
He is certainly happy with his flowers
Flowers for Hadrien on arrival in India with @JustinTrudeaupic.twitter.com/p81JkFAN6I- Adam Scotti (@AdamScotti) February 17, 2018
Hadrien bouquet day 2 pic.twitter.com/nZOCW3dRfx- Adam Scotti (@AdamScotti) February 18, 2018
Little Hadrien isn't interested in greeting, he just wants to walk around with flowers so cute https://t.co/Ywob6XFz2A- Tracy make media credible again Vinet (@thevinetway) February 17, 2018
These videos have all of us smiling
#WATCH: PM of Canada #JustinTrudeau, along with his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and children Xavier, Ella-Grace & Hadrien at Taj Mahal in Agra. pic.twitter.com/DqnxoTqfni- ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 18, 2018
#WATCH Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in Delhi with his family for a week-long visit to India pic.twitter.com/swiAyKZHMN- ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2018
As does his adorable signature in the visitor's book at the Taj Mahal in Agra
Message by Canadian Prime Minister #JustinTrudeau in the visitor's book at Taj Mahal in Agra, pic.twitter.com/8ku5zb15FP- ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 18, 2018
As expected, a lot of tweets on Taimur emerged
Taimur on seeing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau youngest son Hadrien getting all the attention pic.twitter.com/irxE4bMLXV- Rosy (@rose_k01) February 17, 2018
Waiting for the poll on who is more cute Taimur or Hadrein- Mayur Nagpal (@MrMayur92) February 17, 2018
Indian Media is busy giving coverage to Justin Trudeau's 3 yr old son Hadrien !!!February 18, 2018Comments
First #PriyaPrakashVarrier and now Justin Trudeau's son is taking all limelight in media... Big blow to Taimur Ali Khan! https://t.co/lAx06snxmF- viren (@Bare_Devil) February 17, 2018
The youngest Trudeau is in India with his parents and siblings Ella-Grace Margaret and Xavier James Trudeau. The first family of Canada arrived in Delhi on Saturday and was received by Minister of State for Agriculture Gajendra Singh and Indian Ambassador to Canada Vikas Swarup. During their week-long visit, they will also visit Delhi's famed Jama Masjid and the Golden Temple in Amritsar.
Justin Trudeau will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bilateral talks on Friday. Today, the Canadian Prime Minister interacted with management students at the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad.
