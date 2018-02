Not Taimur, Justin Trudeau's Son Hadrien Is Now Internet's Favourite

#WATCH: Canadian PM #JustinTrudeau along with his wife Sophie and children Xavier, Hadrien & Ella-Grace at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. pic.twitter.com/fAAK03R4k7 - ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2018

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is on an eight-day-long visit to India with his family, and it is his 3-year-old son who has stolen all the limelight. Mr Trudeau's youngest son Hadrien Trudeau has all of Twitter 'aww-ing' over him - and for a good reason too. The cute-as-a-button kid was photographed accompanying his parents and siblings as they explored the Taj Mahal in Agra, visited the Wildlife SOS Elephant Conservation and Care Centre in Mathura, and today travelled to Ahmedabad.Videos of Hadrien Trudeau refusing his mother Sophie Gregoire Trudeau's help in walking down the steps of the aircraft upon their arrival in India and running around the Taj Mahal on the second day of their visit have charmed many on the Internet. Adding to the 'aww factor' are pictures of him clutching flower bouquets that are almost as big as he himself is.Dressed in colour-coordinated Indian attire, the Trudeaus today visited the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad but it was little Hadrien who stole the show as he had some difficulty figuring out his kurta-pajama.Take a look at what Twitter has to say about Hadrien Trudeau:He is certainly happy with his flowersThese videos have all of us smilingAs does his adorable signature in the visitor's book at the Taj Mahal in AgraAs expected, a lot of tweets on Taimur emergedThe youngest Trudeau is in India with his parents and siblings Ella-Grace Margaret and Xavier James Trudeau. The first family of Canada arrived in Delhi on Saturday and was received by Minister of State for Agriculture Gajendra Singh and Indian Ambassador to Canada Vikas Swarup. During their week-long visit, they will also visit Delhi's famed Jama Masjid and the Golden Temple in Amritsar.Justin Trudeau will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bilateral talks on Friday. Today, the Canadian Prime Minister interacted with management students at the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad.Click for more trending news