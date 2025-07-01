Mumbai Woman Earning Rs 2.67 Lakh Per Month Shares Her Expenses, Internet Calls It "Unrealistic"

A woman who describes herself as "SoBo girl" has caught the internet's attention after revealing her salary and monthly expenses in an Instagram video. Anhadh, a marketing professional based in South Mumbai, revealed that she earns Rs 2.67 lakh per month. She then shared in detail about her monthly expenditure, saying that money talk is considered taboo in Indian when that should not be the case. In the video, she also clarified that she lives with her parents, so she doesn't pay for rent or groceries.

Anhadh shared that of the Rs 2.67 lakh she gets every month, Rs 1.80 lakh goes directly into her SIPs. After this, she is left with Rs 87,000 per month that she spends on leisure activities like eating out, meeting friends, self-care and etc. She shared that in June, her biggest expense was eating out, that is Rs 16,000. "Next is the fun category, which includes movies, going out," she continued, adding that she spent Rs 8,500 on the fun category and that was just from one night of going out.

Further, Anhadh shared that she also spent Rs 8,500 on grooming, Rs 3,400 on Swiggy, Rs 1,300 on books, Rs 600 on tennis and a little over Rs 600 on Uber. At the end of the clip, she shared that she was still left with Rs 47,000, which she puts into a "mystery fund".

Since being shared, the video has gone viral, accumulating more than 885,000 views and over 27,000 likes. The post has triggered mixed reactions. While some expressed surprise at her high income, others called her "unrealistic" and "unrelatable".

Reacting to the bitter comments, Anhadh wrote, "fully aware and cognizant of my privilege so don't come for me guys plz anyway been EXTRA frugal to save up for mystery fund sooo excited to tell u guys what it is when the time is right !! Anyhoo stay blessed get ur money and start talking ab money w ur friends !!!"

However, her response did not stop people from commenting on the video.

"This feels so unrealistic tbh. You don't have to pay rent, groceries, electricity, petrol bills, tax, house help and other miscellaneous maintenance expenses. No hate tho but this is too unreal and not relatable irl scenario," wrote one user.

"This is so unrealistic girl?? Do you pay for your own bills, groceries or not?" asked another.

"She must be damn good at her job to earn that much in a marketing role," wrote a third user.

Some users also commented in support of her. "She is spending literally less than 20% of her salary and all overspenders are trolling her in comments," wrote one user. "Bro people just can't be happy with other people's happiness . But love the courage to be sharing & talking about your expenses . I feel nobody wants to talk about how much they make or spend but this is great," commented another.

"Why are people calling YOUR expenditure unrealistic like.. it depends on you, your family, your responsibilities...everyone has it different. Its not like you said that's how everyone's expenses should be," said one user.