Justin Trudeau Draws Backlash Over Son's 'Headless' Halloween Costume

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has shared a picture with his youngest son Hadrien wearing a Halloween costume. The classic ‘headless' costume showed a decapitated head being held in a hand. "Hadrien seems to have misplaced something… but that's not going to stop him from trick-or-treating. Happy Halloween, everyone – have fun out there,” said Trudeau.

The post stirred a controversy with internet users slamming Trudeau for dressing his son as a headless man against the backdrop of the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. Thousands have died in Gaza in the conflict that began October 7 after a terror attack by Hamas. A recent Israeli strike on a refugee camp led to the deaths of another 195 Gazans.

Trudeau's critics claim that showing a decapitated body as a costume is insensitive in view of the current global situation and to the hundreds of people who are facing an uncertain future.

Echoing this view, a user wrote, "For someone keenly aware of current global issues, who describes himself as feminist and woke, there should have been a talk like “is this appropriate, considering my position and what's going on in the world."

Another added, “What would you think of kids dressing as KKK members and threatening Black kids at a party after George Floyd was murdered? Same vibe. Not acceptable. #antisemitism”.

Few others defended the 51-year-old politician and said the criticism was overblown. “Halloween costumes often involve dismemberment of body parts and fake blood. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's son, Hadrien Trudeau, is wearing the most amazing handmade costume I have ever seen. The haters only have issues with his costume choice because Trudeau is wearing it," tweeted a Liberal Party of Canada fan account.

This is not the first time that Mr Trudeau has drawn backlash over costumes. In 2019, TIME obtained a photo showing the Canadian PM dressed as Aladdin with a backface and a turban. This picture was taken at West Point Grey Academy's Arabian Nights-themed gala, where Trudeau was a teacher when he was 29 years old.

Apparently, some people think Justin Trudeau's son's costume was inappropriate?

In another instance, a high school picture of Trudeau showed him in blackface makeup. Trudeau said that he wore blackface in the high school talent show when he sang “Day-O,” a Jamaican folk song famously performed by African-American singer and civil rights activist Harry Belafonte.

He has since apologised for these racist get-ups.