"Deeply Disappointing": Canada Temple Attack Disrupts India Consular Camp

Shortly after a violent attack on a Hindu temple in Canada's Brampton, the Indian High Commission in Ottawa said a consular camp was being held near the temple and added that it was "deeply disturbing" that such "disruptions" are being allowed during routine consular work.

The remarks come amid diplomatic tension between India and Canada, which was sparked by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of New Delhi's involvement in the assassination of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India has trashed the charges.

"As in previous years, the High Commission of India in Ottawa and Consulates General of India in Vancouver and Toronto have organized/plan consular camps during this period, for the benefit and ease of local life certificate beneficiaries (Canadian and Indian). On account of the prevailing security situation in Canada, the Canadian authorities had been requested well in advance to provide strong security measures for these events, which constitute routine consular work," the High Commission said in a statement shared on X.

"We have seen violent disruption today (Nov 3) orchestrated by anti-India elements outside the consular camp.co-organized with the Hindu Sabha Mandir, Brampton, near Toronto. It is deeply disappointing to see such disruptions being allowed for routine consular work being organized by our Consulates with the fullest cooperation of local co-organizers. We also remain very concerned for the safety of applicants, including Indian nationals, on whose demand such events are organized in the first place," it added.

"Despite these efforts by anti India elements, our Consulate was able to issue more than 1000 life certificates to the Indian and Canadian applicants. There were also attempts to disrupt similar camps held in Vancouver and Surrey on Nov 2-3," the High Commission said.

It added that in light of these incidents and with Indian diplomats receiving threats, the organisation of more scheduled consular camps would depend on security arrangements by local authorities

"In case any camp is infeasible to be held due to such disruptions, alternative arrangements will be made to render those services, which may unfortunately inconvenience local users of these services," the High Commission said.

Some Indian-Canadian leaders, including MP Chandra Arya, have alleged that Khalistani extremists were behind the violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir temple. Some videos that went viral show a group of men attacking devotees at the temple. A spokesperson for Peel Regional Police told AFP that no arrests had been made.

Mr Arya said a "red line has been crossed by Canadian Khalistani extremists today". "The attack by Khalistanis on the Hindu-Canadian devotees inside the premises of the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton shows how deep and brazen Khalistani violent extremism has become in Canada."

The Canadian Prime Minister has responded to the attack on the temple, describing it as "unacceptable". "The acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely. Thank you to the Peel Regional Police for swiftly responding to protect the community and investigate this incident," Trudeau said in a post on X.