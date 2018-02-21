Justin Trudeau, Wife Do Seva At Golden Temple. Even Try To Make Rotis Canada's First Family got first-hand experience of making rotis guided by celebrity chef Vikas Khanna

Share EMAIL PRINT Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Trudeau trying their hands at making rotis. New Delhi: On Day 4 of his week-long visit to India, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family today touched down in Amritsar for a visit to the famous Sikh shrine, Golden Temple. They were received by Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and Minister of State Hardeep Singh Puri. As they did in Ahmedabad and Mumbai, the Trudueaus turned up in colourful and traditional Indian attire to pay their respects at Harmandir Sahib. They were accompanied by Canada's Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan and other Canadian officials.



After offering prayers inside the temple, the Trudeaus attended the traditional langar or community meal and performed kar seva at the Golden Temple's community kitchen. Canada's First Family got first-hand experience of making rotis guided by celebrity chef Vikas Khanna, who is originally from Amritsar. The Michelin-starred chef posted a heartening image on Instagram that shows Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Trudeau trying their hands at making rotis with their children Xavier James and Ella-Grace Margaret looking on. The youngest Trudeau, three-year-old Hadrien Gregoire, was conspicuously missing from the photo-ops at Golden Temple.



"Teaching the beloved Trudeau family to roll Breads at The Holy Golden Temple. The same place where I learnt to cook," the chef wrote.

Teaching the beloved Trudeau family to roll Breads at The Holy Golden Temple. @justinpjtrudeau A post shared by Vikas Khanna (@vikaskhannagroup) on Feb 21, 2018 at 12:35am PST

The chef also shared the image on Twitter calling the experience "an honour".



The delightful image of the Trudeaus making rotis impressed many on social media.

How fantastic.:) https://t.co/gWP4dgGS6r - Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 21, 2018

"That's the beauty of India.... Yahan jo aata hai yahan ke rang mein dhal jaata hai (Whoever visits here, imbibes the local culture). Great pic," reads a comment on Instagram.



Another says, "Wow. So humble. Everyone is equal in His eyes."



"So damn cute and everywhere they have worn Indian attire and doing Namaste," notes a third.



Justin Trudeau also left a comment in the Golden Temple visitors book. "What an honour to be so well received at such a beautiful, meaningful place. We are filled with grace and humility," he wrote.



The Canadian Prime Minister was presented with a 24-carat gold-plated portrait of the shrine, a gold-plated 'Siri Sahib' (a small six-inch sword) along with a 'siropa' (robe of honour) and a shawl by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, or SGPC.



The 46-year-old prime minister arrived in India on Saturday evening on a week-long visit, along with his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and three children. He will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.



Click for more





On Day 4 of his week-long visit to India, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family today touched down in Amritsar for a visit to the famous Sikh shrine, Golden Temple. They were received by Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and Minister of State Hardeep Singh Puri. As they did in Ahmedabad and Mumbai, the Trudueaus turned up in colourful and traditional Indian attire to pay their respects at Harmandir Sahib. They were accompanied by Canada's Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan and other Canadian officials.After offering prayers inside the temple, the Trudeaus attended the traditional langar or community meal and performed kar seva at the Golden Temple's community kitchen. Canada's First Family got first-hand experience of making rotis guided by celebrity chef Vikas Khanna, who is originally from Amritsar. The Michelin-starred chef posted a heartening image on Instagram that shows Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Trudeau trying their hands at making rotis with their children Xavier James and Ella-Grace Margaret looking on. The youngest Trudeau, three-year-old Hadrien Gregoire, was conspicuously missing from the photo-ops at Golden Temple."Teaching the beloved Trudeau family to roll Breads at The Holy Golden Temple. The same place where I learnt to cook," the chef wrote.The chef also shared the image on Twitter calling the experience "an honour".The delightful image of the Trudeaus making rotis impressed many on social media."That's the beauty of India.... Yahan jo aata hai yahan ke rang mein dhal jaata hai (Whoever visits here, imbibes the local culture). Great pic," reads a comment on Instagram.Another says, "Wow. So humble. Everyone is equal in His eyes.""So damn cute and everywhere they have worn Indian attire and doing Namaste," notes a third.Justin Trudeau also left a comment in the Golden Temple visitors book. "What an honour to be so well received at such a beautiful, meaningful place. We are filled with grace and humility," he wrote. The Canadian Prime Minister was presented with a 24-carat gold-plated portrait of the shrine, a gold-plated 'Siri Sahib' (a small six-inch sword) along with a 'siropa' (robe of honour) and a shawl by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, or SGPC.The 46-year-old prime minister arrived in India on Saturday evening on a week-long visit, along with his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and three children. He will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.Click for more trending news