Finally, PM Modi Tweets On Trudeau Visit, Includes Throwback Photo

I look forward to meeting PM @JustinTrudeau tomorrow and holding talks on further strengthening India-Canada relations in all spheres. I appreciate his deep commitment to ties between our two countries. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 22, 2018

I hope PM @JustinTrudeau and his family had a very enjoyable stay so far. I particularly look forward to meeting his children Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien. Here is a picture from my 2015 Canada visit, when I'd met PM Trudeau and Ella-Grace. pic.twitter.com/Ox0M8EL46x — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 22, 2018

Is it just me or is this choreographed cuteness all just a bit much now? Also FYI we Indians don't dress like this every day sir, not even in Bollywood. pic.twitter.com/xqAqfPnRoZ — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 21, 2018

Incredible India tourism campaign should hire them https://t.co/mJjhXTKah9 — Shivam Vij (@DilliDurAst) February 21, 2018

In which the Bollywood actor is the understated one pic.twitter.com/xkbaTcuRTI — krishnadev calamur (@kcalamur) February 22, 2018

Bro Golden Temple is not at the airport, have some chill... https://t.co/UIK7hohjJN — Kabir Taneja (@KabirTaneja) February 21, 2018

Why couldn't @JustinTrudeau just use Photoshop? That way he could have had photos of all the INDIAN outfits and temples and ashrams and monuments and Bollywood without having to travel so many thousands of miles? It's the costliest election photo-shoot. — SUHEL SETH (@suhelseth) February 21, 2018

Sir if they want to pay respects to the culture of our country why should one be disturbed. It's a moment they want to enjoy with India and that's it. https://t.co/BJDeZQAfFm — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) February 21, 2018

All those criticising @JustinTrudeau 4 making that extra effort 2 adopt Indian ways n clothes should really be ashamed of themselves. Here's a family who is making an effort 2 adopt a country they r visiting. How many of us do that? Well done Mr Trudeau n family. You r fabulous! https://t.co/oowJ3fEqXp — Prarthna Gahilote (@prattyg) February 22, 2018

Absolutely love it. Shows the respect they have for the country they are visiting. We may not dress like this everyday but no harm in them doing this for a few days :) — Reena (@RinksB) February 21, 2018

I'm not sure what's all the fuss about. Obviously, someone else has created their wardrobe. They have trusted that advice and despite some of it being over the top, I think it's nice of them to wear it. In any case, I think they're all looking really good. Get over it. — Sarika (@idayre) February 21, 2018