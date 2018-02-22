Finally, PM Modi Tweets On Trudeau Visit, Includes Throwback Photo

Hours ahead of their meeting on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's presence with a tweet - and a photo of an earlier visit that includes Mr Trudeau's nine-year-old daughter, Ella-Grace Margaret.

PM Narendra Modi tweeted this 2015 photo of him playfully pulling Ella-Grace Margaret Trudeau's ears

New Delhi:  Much has been made of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau being cold-shouldered by India. Multiple opinion columns have pointed to a series of alleged snubs: Prime Minister Narendra Modi not receiving him at the airport (as he has done for other world leaders like former US President Barack Obama and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu) and of the PM not tweeting a welcome to Mr Trudeau as he usually does.

Hours ahead of their meeting tomorrow, PM Modi acknowledged Mr Trudeau's presence with a tweet - and a photo of an earlier visit that includes Mr Trudeau's nine-year-old daughter, Ella-Grace Margaret.
  

The Trudeaus' group photos at the Taj Mahal, Golden Temple and other monuments have been taken down for the too-high Bollywood Quotient - they have appeared in carefully choreographed namastes and a variety of shiny and bright Indian outfits.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah posted multiple images of Canada's First Family and panned their fashion diplomacy.

 
And he wasn't the only one to do so.
    
But there have also been some voicing their appreciation and support for the Trudeaus' sartorial choices.
    

Previously, Mr Trudeau has been photographed wearing colourful kurtas, shiny sherwanisand even veshtiswhile celebrating Indian festivals in Canada.


Mr Trudeau will meet with PM Modi on Friday for bilateral talks in the capital.

