Justin Trudeau Breaks Into Bhangra At Delhi Event. Twitter Is Divided

Dressed in a black shervani and accompanied by wife Sophie Trudeau, the 46-year-old danced to the beats of a dhol at a venue that was decked up like a big, fat Delhi wedding.

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: February 23, 2018 10:45 IST
New Delhi:  After a week of sporting shervanis and kurtas, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau showed off his Bhangra moves at a dinner in Delhi on Thursday evening. Before taking the stage at the event at Canada House in the capital, Canada's charming premier broke into a Bhangra - something he has been known to do back home. Dressed in a black shervani and accompanied by wife Sophie Trudeau, the 46-year-old danced to the beats of a dhol at a venue that was decked up like a big, fat Delhi wedding. His dancing skills were rewarded with appreciative cheering and whistles from the crowd.

The video was taken by journalist Rohit Gandhi from Democracy News Live. Soon after it was posted, the video became the talking point on Twitter. In 12 hours, the clip has scored nearly 60,000 views.

Watch it here:
 
Much like his sartorial choices for the India trip, Justin Trudeau's Bhangra has also drawn mixed reactions among Canadians and Indians.
 
Some were impressed and somewhat smitten
The Trudeaus landed in India last week and have so far visited the Taj Mahal, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Amritsar. Canada's First Family's fashion choices have been panned by many as too... umm Bollywood. Justin Trudeau and his family have sported groom-like shervanis and heavily embroidered kurtas and sarees.

The Canadian Prime Minister today is meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ahead of their meeting, Prime Minister Modi posted a throwback photo with his Canadian counterpart and his nine-year-old daughter Ella-Grace Margaret. Responding to PM Modi's tweet, Mr Trudeau said his daughter remembers the meeting well.

