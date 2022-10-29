Terrifying Video Shows Marine Scientist Nearly Diving Into Tiger Shark's Mouth

The video accumulated more than 108,000 likes and over two million views.

In a terrifying incident, a diving expert narrowly avoided being chomped by a huge tiger shark as she was preparing to enter the waters in Hawaii. The dramatic moment was captured on camera as marine researcher Ocean Ramsey was about to dive into the waters near Oahu after she spotted a shark bumping into plastic pollution.

In the clip, just as Ms Ramsey was about to drop in to help, she took one last look into the choppy waters. This is when her face came inches away from the shark - a prominent one in the area nicknamed Queen Nikki. Ms Ramsey quickly pulled herself back on the boat as the apex predator popped out of the water, attempting to take a bit out of the scientists' flippers.

Rather than be startled, Ms Ramsey was seen laughing off the incident. At the end of the video, she was also heard identifying the shark by name and continuing her dive to locate two other large female sharks in the water.

"I saw a shark bumping some floating plastic so I rushed in and this was my greeting," she joked on Instagram, before telling her followers that Nikki, who she swum with for years, had not tried to attack her.

"I couldn't see very far and I don't think they could either, so I think (Nikki) was reacting more from my initial noise entering and shadow," she said. "I always love seeing their white belly coming up from the depths and in this case it's what gave her position away so she was actually easier to spot coming up vertical compared to the others already near the surface," Ms Ramsey added.

Further, in the caption of the post, she also described the shark's actions as a "spy hop", where they poke their heads out of the water to see what is around them in murky water conditions.

Meanwhile, in the comment section, one internet user jokingly wrote, "Casually almost being eaten at work". Another added, "And she still got in there. I wish I had the courage to do that. I am fascinated by sharks and orcas but I can't get in with them." A third commented, "Aww she's saying hi, With her teeth." " Wow that was a close one," added fourth.

