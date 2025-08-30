$5,450 For Surfing? Inside The World's Longest Wave Pool In Abu Dhabi's Desert

In a significant development for the global surfing community, Surf Abu Dhabi has opened, introducing the world's longest artificial wave pool, according to CNN. This innovative attraction aims to establish Abu Dhabi as a premier surfing destination, leveraging its natural assets of warm weather, consistent sunshine, and clear water.

The facility features a 755-yard (690-meter) long wave pool, providing surfers with rides lasting up to one minute. Uniquely, Surf Abu Dhabi uses 80 million litres of slightly desalinated seawater sourced directly from the Arabian Gulf, distinguishing it from conventional freshwater wave pools.

Watch the video here:

The technology behind the wave is the brainchild of legendary professional surfer Kelly Slater, who collaborated with Adam Fincham, a fluid mechanics expert from the University of Southern California. The wave is generated by an underwater wing propelled by a pulley system.

This mechanism, combined with a patented, precisely sculpted pool floor known as bathymetry, ensures the wave breaks effectively. This complex engineering project was described as "mathematically horrendous" by a University of Southern California (USC) researcher, Adam Fincham, highlighting the intricate scientific effort involved, according to an interview with Science.

According to CNN, the technology was first unveiled in 2015 at the Surf Ranch in California, and the World Surf League (WSL), the highest professional surfing competition, scheduled a stop at the Surf Ranch pool for the 2018 season. The WSL held an event at the Abu Dhabi pool in February 2025. In 2016, WSL Holdings, the parent company of the World Surf League, bought the Kelly Slater Wave Company, who own the technology.

The Cost of Surfing Perfection

According to CNN, surfing at Surf Abu Dhabi comes with a steep price tag, reflecting the exclusivity and quality of the experience. The main pool, which accommodates a maximum of four surfers at a time, charges AED 3,500 (approximately $950) per person for access to intermediate and advanced waves. Each surfer is guaranteed six waves, with the possibility of riding more if others fall. However, many customers opt for a more private experience, renting the entire pool for 90 minutes at a cost of AED 20,000 (around $5,450).

General Manager Ryan Watkins justifies the high prices by highlighting the unparalleled experience offered. He notes that a single ride lasts 55 seconds, providing surfers with the unique opportunity to get "two perfect tubes" within one wave. The service package also includes personalised coaching and video analysis to help surfers improve their technique.