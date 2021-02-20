Sun-Kissed And Summer Ready: Best Celebrity Posts From This Week

Sanya Malhotra shared a series of stunning vacation pics on Instagram.

Nobody, it would seem, is as eager to bid goodbye to the winters as Bollywood celebrities who have been flooding social media with envy-inducing, sun-dappled pics. Over the last few months, a number of celebrities escaped to the pristine beaches of Maldives to soak in the sun, as others made their way to the sunshine state of Goa. In the last week itself, sun-kissed pics flooded Instagram as people across the country enjoyed the last few days of a receding winter.

As winter chills give way to summer sunshine, these celebrities are turning up the heat on social media with their stunning, summer-ready pics. Take a look:

Actress Sanya Malhotra lit up Instagram with not one, but three, sun-soaked pics. She simply added a sun emoji to her post, no caption needed.

Disha Patani, who escaped to the Maldives last year, shared a stunning pic in which she can be seen sunbathing in a red and blue bikini.

Krishna Shroff, a true blue fitness enthusiast, turned up the heat on Instagram with a pic that shows her posing in a black bikini.

Sunny Leone is currently holidaying in God's own country - Kerala - and her pics are sure to make you a tiny bit envious. Earlier this week, she posted a gorgeous shot of herself on a pink pool floatie, wearing a big hat to keep the sun from her eyes.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar turned photographer for Kriti Sanon and captured this lovely sun-dappled pic.

