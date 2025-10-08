Stunning Video Shows "Majestic" Mount Everest From Bihar's Jainagar, Internet Says "Rare Sight"

A social media user shared a breathtaking video of "majestic" Mount Everest from Jainagar, a small border town in Bihar's Madhubani district. The beautiful snow-capped ranges were visible from the northern state because of unusually clear skies and clean air after recent heavy rainfall. Locals in Jainagar were thrilled to catch a glimpse of the world's highest peak, situated in Nepal, from their homes - a rare spectacle that's left many in awe.

"View of the majestic Himalayas as seen from Jainagar, Madhubani, Bihar," the user named Satyam Raj wrote as the caption of the post.

View of the majestic Himalayas as seen from Jainagar, Madhubani, Bihar. pic.twitter.com/nEeor4khbR — Satyam Raj (@Satyamraj_in) October 7, 2025

Jainagar is located on the banks of the Kamla River and offers a beautiful view of changing Himalayan hues at sunrise and sunset. Online users have highlighted that the best time to see the ranges is from Vasant Panchami to Holi and Durga Puja to Kartik Purnima, when the air remains crisp.

The ranges were also visible in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, when pollution levels dropped significantly because of lockdowns.

Parveen Kaswan, an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, wrote in the comment section, "For reference how Mt Everest's height was also observed from Mujjafarpur originally. With other places. For more read 'The Great Arch' by John Keay."

Social media reaction

"Mt Everest as seen in this video is 8.8km tall. That's REALLY tall. Think about this, planes fly around 8km to 10km height and what's more interesting is the fact that you enter space at 100km height," one user wrote.

"Rare sight these days! The Himalayas are always there, but pollution usually hides them," another commented.

"Wow, thanks for sharing! Had no idea you can see the Himalayas from Bihar?" a third wrote.