Mountaineer Woke Up In A Snow Blizzard, Video Goes Viral

Mountaineers always face many risks, dangerous routes, adverse weather, fatigue, and wild animals all test their courage. Despite this, they continue toward their goal. When their bodies begin to give out, they stop, set up their tents, and rest.

A video of mountaineers camping on a snow-capped mountain is going viral on social media. In the video, the climbers are seen sleeping inside their tents. When a young woman woke up in the morning and pulled back the curtains, the sight before her shocked not only her but also those watching the video.

Watch video here:

The video was shared by Instagram user Magdalena Madej, an experienced mountaineer who has also climbed Mount Everest. She explained the story behind the video in the caption. About three years ago, Magdalena was climbing Mount Manaslu in Nepal, the world's eighth-highest peak at 8,163 meters. During their expedition, they camped and rested at an altitude of 6,600 meters.

The video captures the moment Magdalena woke up early in the morning and looked outside, a terrifying sight of a blizzard. All around were white snow-capped mountains, a few tents, and a raging snowstorm. The possibility of an avalanche was a serious threat at the time, burying everyone present alive, and that's what makes the scene so terrifying.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users praised her for her courage, while others were so excited after seeing the view that they expressed a desire to experience such a life themselves.

One user commented, "Vice nice video, Strong."

Another user commented, "I always wanted this kind of life."

"Is this real? What's the location," added a third user.