"Study Hard, Marry Rich Girl, Use Multani Mitti": BTech Student's 10-Year Plan Goes Viral

A Reddit post detailing a BTech student's unconventional 10-year plan has recently gone viral, sparking widespread amusement and discussion online. Shared by a user highlighting his roommate's ambitions, the handwritten diary entries outline a unique roadmap from 2025 to 2035.

The plan includes goals such as "Study hard", "Marry a rich girl", "Use Multani mitti", "Travel to 20 countries", "Invest in real estate", and "Work diligently". The mix of earnest aspirations and quirky objectives has resonated with many, leading to a flurry of comments and shares across social media platforms.

The post, originally shared on Reddit, has garnered significant attention, with users praising the student's blend of humour and ambition. Some have even dubbed it the "most relatable BTech roadmap" they've seen.

The post has gone viral, sparking a flurry of reactions on Reddit. One user even joked, "Who includes Multani Mitti in a 10-year plan?"

"Okay, this is truly hilarious. You have his permission to share it, right? At least he seems chill about it. Otherwise, if you shared it without his consent just for laughs, that would make you a pretty bad friend," commented one user in response to the post about the roommate's 10-year plan.



"He would end up on those scam dates where the woman takes you to an unknown cafe, and you end up paying 28,000 for 2 pasta and 119 Red Bulls," wrote another user.

"You should make small achievable targets daily and complete them. Making a 10-year plan is easy, but the execution needs an extreme level of discipline," commented a third user.