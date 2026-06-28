"Sorry, I Hit Your Car": Indian Woman In New Zealand Praises Bus Driver's Honesty

An Indian woman living in New Zealand has shared a heartwarming story of honesty and kindness after a bus driver who accidentally damaged her parked car took responsibility for the incident, while a complete stranger went a step further by leaving a witness note. Shreeya Gupte recounted the experience in a now-viral Instagram video, saying the incident restored her faith in humanity.

Gupte said she had parked her car near her university in the morning and returned around 5 pm to find a note tucked under the windshield wiper. At first, she feared the worst. "Sorry, I hit your car.' That's probably the last thing you want to see on your windshield," she said in the video. "I genuinely expected it to be a hit-and-run case." Instead, the note revealed that the bus driver had taken full responsibility. He left his name and phone number and asked her to contact the bus depot regarding the damage.

While the driver's honesty impressed her, what happened next touched her even more. A passerby who had witnessed the accident took the time to find a piece of cardboard and a marker to leave a separate note explaining what had happened and offered witness details, ensuring Gupte would not be left to bear the repair costs alone.

"The story does not end here," Gupte said. "Something happened that completely restored my faith in people. A complete stranger had the time and patience to write me a note explaining that the bus driver had hit my car and left his details. People are so, so, so kind."

"I genuinely thought I was about to have the worst day…Turns out, this became one of the nicest experiences I've had in New Zealand," she wrote in the caption of the video.

Watch the video here:

The video has resonated with social media users, many of whom praised both the bus driver and the bystander for their integrity. One user wrote, "NZ, a country where honesty means a lot. That's why I love it."

"This is exactly what the world needs more of right now," another user commented. A third said, "This is so sweet."

The clip has since become a reminder that simple acts of responsibility and kindness can leave a lasting impact.