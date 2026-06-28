Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja To Harshad Chopda: A Look At All <i>Lock Upp</i> Contestants

Lock Upp Season 2 officially opened its doors with a grand premiere on Saturday. Streaming on Netflix, the reality show kicked off with fresh hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. The pair welcomed a diverse mix of television stars, social media personalities and public figures into the high-pressure, prison-style setup. The premiere has already set the tone for an entertaining season.

Here's a look at all the contestants who entered the show:

Ram Kapoor

Ram Kapoor is one of India's most celebrated and highest-paid television actors. He is widely recognised for his performances in Hindi serials like Kasamh Se and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

Sunita Ahuja

Sunita Ahuja is a popular Indian digital creator and the wife of Bollywood actor Govinda. Known for her unfiltered and humorous public persona, she has successfully carved out her own identity beyond being a star wife through her lifestyle vlogs.

Dheeraj Dhoopar

Dheeraj Dhoopar is a prominent television actor, known for his portrayal of Karan Luthra in Zee TV's hit series Kundali Bhagya. This marks his reality show debut after appearing in daily soaps like Maat-Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg, Sasural Simar Ka, Naagin, and Sherdil Shergill.

Akanksha Chamola

Akanksha Chamola, wife of Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna, steps into reality TV with Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. As an actor, she has been part of serials like Bhootu and Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye.

Harshad Chopda

Harshad Chopda, best known for shows like Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Bepannah and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, will also be a part of the reality show.

Madhuri Grover

Madhuri Jain Grover is a businesswoman and digital media personality. She is the wife of former Shark Tank India judge and fintech entrepreneur Ashneer Grover.

Varun Yadav aka Laila

Varun Yadav, popularly known online as Laila, is a prominent digital content creator from Delhi-NCR. The influencer boasts a massive 2.1 million followers on Instagram and over 6.6 lakh YouTube subscribers.

Akanksha Choudhary

Akanksha Choudhary rose to fame with her turbulent stint on MTV Splitsvilla 16. Her sudden reunion with an old flame inside the prison blocks has instantly taken social media by storm.

Yogesh Rawat

Yogesh Rawat, who was previously seen on MTV Splitsvilla 16 and MTV Roadies Double Cross, has also joined the show.

Pamala Serena

Pamela Serena recently came into the spotlight with Netflix's luxury docu-soap Desi Bling. She has traded her glamorous life for confinement as a contestant on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa.

Sufi Motiwala

Sufi Motiwala skyrocketed to digital fame with his blunt and highly viral social media videos critiquing celebrity and influencer outfits. Known for his unfiltered persona, he was last seen in Traitors Season 1.

Shivangi Joshi

One of the highest-paid actresses on Indian television, Shivangi has been part of popular shows like Bade Acche Lagte Hai 4, Balika Vadhu 2 and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Riyaz Aly

Actor and social media influencer Riyaz Aly will also be seen on the show. He has 26.6 million followers on Instagram and has appeared in multiple music videos.

Shreshta Iyer

Joining the cast is Shreshta Iyer, the sister of cricketer Shreyas Iyer. She is known for creating reels online.

Shreya Kalra

Shreya Kalra is also part of the season. She brings prior hosting experience and an audience of 1.4 million followers.

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is a six-week season, with new episodes streaming from Saturday through Wednesday at 8 pm.