Software Developer Says Fired From Startup After 2.5 Months, Reddit Post Goes Viral

Reddit has become a popular platform for employees to share their job struggles, office experiences, and workplace concerns. Various subreddits have emerged where employees can anonymously share their stories, seek advice, and connect with others who face similar challenges. Recently, a Redditor shared their disheartening experience of getting fired only after 2.5 months at a Bengaluru-based startup. In their post, the former employee claimed that they joined the startup as a fresher with 6 months of internship experience. They were hired as a "frontend developer" and were immediately assigned a stack of tasks that left them exhausted.

"While I was excited to learn, I didn't have any prior experience with backend development," the Redditor wrote. They shared that within a week of joining, they were assigned an internal project, despite the company being client-based. "Around 70% of my work was backend-related," they said, adding, "Some tasks were manageable, but I encountered errors I couldn't solve, including issues that magically resolved themselves the next day. I conveyed every problem I faced in the project's Slack channel, as instructed. Sometimes I got a response, other times I didn't."

Take a look below:

The user alleged that they communicated every challenge they encountered during their stunt to their superior. "PR reviews often took 3-4 days, which delayed my work and progress, but somehow, the questions and delays were always directed back at me. After working for 2.5 months, I received a message out of nowhere from a board member saying they couldn't continue with me," they said.

The Redditor claimed that they tried explaining their side of the story to the management, however, their decision was final. "This has left me feeling lost. I'm reflecting on what I could've done better and wondering if I was set up for failure by being assigned tasks I wasn't experienced enough to handle," they wrote.

"If you've been in a similar situation or have advice, I'd really appreciate hearing from you," the Redditor concluded.

Also read | Indian-Canadian Couple Share "Lies" They Were Told About Each Other's Culture Before Marriage

The post was shared a few days back. Since then it has accumulated nearly 500 upvotes.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, "Don't take it personal to the degree that it affects your self confidence. End of the day they were bad managers themselves that they had no plan in hand and it has come down to this. Use this experience to spot red flags when you find your next company."

"Expectations were set too high. If you didn't have a person dedicatedly helling you as a fresher, their need was probably of 2-4 years of experience and couldn't afford to dedicatedly help you out. They just didn't want to pay that much and expected you to be able to do it.It's not your fault," commented another.

"It was a startup, they tend to overwork employees and mostly who stays and who leaves is decided by the upper management which has 0 technical knowledge. Not your fault. It's just if you would have become a full time and gained some exp it would have been good. But then what to do, fate. Find another one and try not to mess up this time," wrote a third user.