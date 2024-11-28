Indian-Canadian Couple Share "Lies" They Were Told About Each Other's Culture Before Marriage

A video showing an Indian-Canadian couple talking about misconceptions they had about each other's culture is going on social media. The couple, popularly known on Instagram under the username Indian Canadian Couple, shared a video in which they spoke about the misconceptions they had about each other's lifestyle, culture and countries. "Lies which were fed to us before marriage. Real love wins over stereotypes," they captioned the post, which has garnered more than 10.7 million views on the platform.

The video opens with the woman Danielle saying, "Before marrying my Indian husband, people told me that Indians have two wives". She reveals that people told her about the Indian people not using deodorant. She was also warned about getting raped in India.

The man named Ekansh, on the other hand, says that before marriage people warned him that Danielle would divorce him. He learned from people about "white folks treating their parents badly". He concludes by saying that people also told him that his Canadian wife would take all his money and leave him empty-handed.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared, the video has accumulated over 133,000 likes. Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, "I have never heard the stereotype of Indian having two wives."

"Before getting married to a Indian man. My family Said he will leave you when he gets is Greencard Seventeen years we have been married," shared another.

"Love still exist in you that's your love have a happy life," commented a third user.

"Indian people having two wives? People are not able to handle one. Two is neither legal nor we are capable," jokingly wrote another.

Meanwhile, earlier this month a Canadian citizen sparked controversy with a video claiming that many pregnant Indian women are flying to Canada specifically to give birth. Chad Eros alleged that these women are taking advantage of Canada's healthcare system, using it to obtain citizenship for their children, and potentially sponsoring their families to join them in the future.

In his post, he shared that a nurse informed his relative that maternity wards are filled with Indian women who had come to Canada to give birth. While Mr Eros acknowledged that Canadian hospitals should provide equal care to all patients, he feels that Indian immigrants are occupying many beds in maternity wards.

The video garnered mixed reactions, with some supporting his claims and others defending the women and criticising the narrative.