"Smart, Humble, And Hungry": CEO Hires Student In 5 Minutes, Praises Her Grit And Honesty

The story of a tech company CEO offering a college student a job after just a five-minute conversation is generating widespread discussion on the social media platform X. The post is being praised for the student's honesty and courage, as well as the CEO's quick decision-making ability.

Sandi Slonjsak, CEO and founder of Code Of Us, shared this experience on X, saying he was deeply impressed by the student's honesty, passion for learning, and perseverance.

According to Sandi, the student worked on her own projects in her spare time, demonstrating her hard work and dedication.

The CEO wrote, "Today i hired a college student after just 5 minutes of talking to her."

Check out the post here:

today i hired a college student after just 5 minutes of talking to her



1. had the guts to send an open letter application although we had no job openings



2. straight up admitted she knows nothing



3. told she's willing to work as an animal to learn as much as she can



4. open… — Sandi Slonjšak (@sandislonjsak) October 8, 2025

Sandi mentioned the quality of the student in his post, "Had the guts to send an open letter application although we had no job openings. Straight up admitted she knows nothing, told she's willing to work as an animal to learn as much as she can. Open for suggestions and mentoring, super communicative and straight shooter. Succinctly gets all her points across. Worked on her own projects in the spare time in order to have something to showcase. Smart, humble & hungry. Doesn't care about the salary. Can do minimum wage for 3 months just to get the foot in the door. Can start from tomorrow."

Social Media Reaction

As soon as the post went viral, people on social media are praising both the CEO and the student. One user commented, "Sounds like you found a real gem! How do you plan to harness her eagerness to learn in your company? Curious if you have a mentorship program or if it's more of a learn-on-the-job vibe."

Another user noted, "not all recruiters would go for her, i'm glad you did, now you can brush her up and make her an expert in the role she applied for."

"These kinds of individuals either kill it for a long time or they flame out quickly in my experience. But always a good bet!" commented a third user.