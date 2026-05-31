Indian Woman Praises Singapore's Civic Sense As Pedestrian Waits For Green Signal At 1 AM

An Indian woman has sparked a discussion online about civic sense and public discipline after uploading a video from Singapore. The clip shows a person waiting patiently for a pedestrian signal to turn green despite there being almost no traffic on the road late at night.

The video was shared on Instagram by Kritika Jain and has since attracted attention from social media users. The clip shows a quiet street in Singapore at around 1 am. There is no visible crowd and very little traffic movement near the pedestrian crossing.

Despite the empty road, a person seen in the video continues to wait for the pedestrian light to turn green instead of crossing before the signal changes.

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A text displayed on the video stated that watching a random person in Singapore wait for the pedestrian light to turn green at 1 am showed how small habits help shape a country.

Social Media Reaction

The clip quickly gained attention online, with many users sharing their views on civic sense and public behaviour.

One user commented, "Everyone is always busy and yet follow the rules in Singapore."

Another user noted, "Singapore is the most regimented society."

"I love how efficiently Singapore works," added a third user.