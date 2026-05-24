Indian Woman Who Failed NEET Now Has Ivy League Degree And Biotech Career In US

Pragya Gupta, an Indian content creator and corporate biotechnology professional based in the United States, has gone viral after sharing how failing the NEET examination nearly a decade ago unexpectedly led her toward an Ivy League education and a successful career in the biotech industry. Her story has struck a chord online, particularly among students dealing with the intense pressure surrounding competitive entrance examinations in India.

In 2016, Pragya appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) at the age of 17 but failed to secure admission into a medical or dental college. Like many students raised in India's highly competitive academic environment, she initially believed the setback had ended her career ambitions in the field of biology and healthcare. According to her, the disappointment deeply affected both her and her family, especially because medical entrance exams are often viewed as defining milestones for students pursuing science streams in India.

However, instead of repeatedly attempting the same exam pathway, she eventually chose to explore alternatives connected to her interest in biology. She pursued higher education abroad, moved to the United States, and later earned a graduate degree from Columbia University, one of the world's leading Ivy League institutions.

Today Pragya works in the US corporate biotechnology industry, building a career around science and health care, not the traditional path of becoming a doctor that so many students feel they must take after school. In the now viral video, she explained how her life took a turn for the better after the setback, showing herself as a role model for the fact that a failure in an academic exam does not decide a person's future success or happiness.

"Failing NEET in 2016 made me believe my shot at a good life was over. Turns out I just needed to think outside the box. Undergraduate degree that actually made sense for me, coupled with Masters in the US, a career in Corporate biotech and never touching pipettes again. The version of me crying over that result could never have imagined that life would look like this in 10 years," she wrote in the cpatin of the video.

Watch the video here:

The clip quickly gained traction on social media, with many users praising her for openly discussing the emotional impact of failing highly competitive exams and for offering reassurance to students struggling with similar fears. Several users said her journey highlighted an important reality often overlooked in India's exam-focused culture - that careers in science, healthcare and biotechnology extend far beyond becoming a doctor through NEET.