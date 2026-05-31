Indian Woman Caught Shoplifting During Japan Trip, Escapes Charges With Warning: "They Respect India"

An alleged shoplifting incident involving an Indian tourist in Japan has gone viral after being shared on social media by investment advisor Muthukrishnan Dhandapani, who claimed to have been part of the same tour group. According to Dhandapani, the woman was caught stealing items from souvenir shops frequented by tourists during the group's trip. Fellow travellers were reportedly unaware of the situation until a shopkeeper confronted her.

He alleged that when questioned, the woman immediately offered to pay for the items. The shopkeeper, however, contacted the police. Dhandapani said the tour manager then accompanied the woman to a local police station.

"In our group, from the beginning one lady has been shoplifting. We were not aware of it. In one of the tourist souvenir shops, she was caught. She immediately offered to pay money. The Japanese shop keeper said that they are a high trust society where stealing is rare and have great respect for India. He said more than stealing, what offended him was offering money after being caught," Dhandapani wrote on X.

Describing Japan as a high-trust society with strict public discipline and low crime rates, he claimed that attempts to resolve a theft case by offering money were viewed very negatively. He further alleged that the woman again offered money while at the police station, prompting officers to explain the seriousness of shoplifting under Japanese law and warn her about the potential legal consequences, including imprisonment.

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According to his account, authorities eventually released the woman with a stern warning and chose not to pursue charges. Dhandapani claimed this decision was made out of respect for India.

"In Japan, you can never see police. Crime rate is very less. Traffic discipline is very high. The shopkeeper called the police. Our tour manager accompanied that lady to police station. In police station too that lady offered money. The Japanese police was not amused. They explained how severe the punishment is for stealing and said she needs to go to jail. But she being an Indian and they respect India a lot, she was let go with severe warning," he added.

The incident has since sparked widespread discussion online, with many social media users expressing concern that the actions of a few individuals can affect perceptions of Indian travellers abroad. Several users stressed the importance of respecting local laws and customs, noting that tourists often serve as informal ambassadors for their home countries.

One user wrote, "She should have been kept in jail for at least a month. People should be taught a lesson for mistakes they commit." Another commented, "Pathetic state of Indian behaviour. We are famous for taking items like towels, soaps,and shampoo bottles from luxurious hotels during checkout."

A third said, "People like her are severely damaging brand India. When you are outside the India, you are reflection of India, be accountable and mindful to your act. India and Japan shared centuries old traditional values, I visit frequently to Tokyo and can say that Japanese people love and respect India very much."