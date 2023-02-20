Tell A 'Funny And Dumb Joke', A Fan To Shah Rukh Khan. His Response

Shah Rukh Khan is known as the “King Of Hearts” for a reason. The actor loves to interact with his fans on social media. From regularly conducting ‘AskMe' sessions to winning over a million hearts with his special posts, fans, including us, love SRK. And, the actor just made our Monday look way better than the usual ones by conducting an “Ask SRK” session on the microblogging platform.

From sharing work updates to giving life advice, Shah Rukh Khan didn't disappoint us at all. But there was one answer that grabbed our attention. When a fan asked him to “crack a funny and dumb joke”, the actor replied in his signature style. He tweeted, “There's a new restaurant called Karma. There's no menu. You get what you deserve.” Too good, Shah Rukh Khan, too good. Don't you think it's a super hit answer?

There's a new restaurant called Karma. There's no menu. You get what you deserve. https://t.co/p4t3wmOI1h — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023

When asked to share the “secret of a good married life”, Shah Rukh Khan said, “Gauri [Khan] has the most simple heart and mind. She has just kept us all believing in the goodness of family and love.”

Gauri has the most simple heart and mind. She has just kept us all believing in the goodness of family and love https://t.co/nZV3CbGPxU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan made a stellar comeback with his film Pathaan. The Siddharth Anand directorial also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles. SRK has been receiving lots of love and admiration from fans and critics alike for his action-packed performance. Now, during the Ask Me session, a fan decided to speak on behalf of everyone and requested the actor to share details about Pathaan 2. Shah Rukh Khan simply wrote, “Not just about #Pathaan 2 but every work of mine I will announce and say it to you guys personally. Please wait for me to tell you the truth, not listen to stupid gossip!”

Not just about #Pathaan 2 but every work of mine I will announce and say it to you guys personally. Please wait for me to tell you the truth not listen to stupid gossip! https://t.co/Ib4ng59IO5 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Atlee's Jawan. Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi are also part of the film. He also has Dunki in the pipeline.

