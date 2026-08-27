Security, Parking But Less Community? Man Compares Gated Societies With Open Neighbourhoods

A man's take on the differences between gated societies and open neighbourhoods has sparked a debate online, with many discussing whether modern housing offers convenience at the cost of community. In a video shared on Instagram by the account Bebaak AP, the man compared the two styles of living, focusing on differences in security, infrastructure, maintenance and social connections.

According to him, gated societies generally offer features such as boundary walls, designated parking, security personnel, better lighting and privately managed cleaning services. "In this place, you will get a boundary, you will get parking in the basement, you will get security, and you will get lights," he said.

In contrast, residents of open neighbourhoods may have to rely more heavily on public infrastructure and civic services for facilities such as sanitation and security.

However, he argued that the advantages of gated communities largely remain limited to the boundaries of the complex. "Their security is limited to inside the house; their security is limited up to this gate. The situation for both is the same: as soon as he goes out of this gate and he goes out of the house. These people also share the same air, these people also share the same air," he added.

Watch the video here:

He also noted what he sees as a greater sense of community in some open neighbourhoods. People on the same street may know each other, look out for each other, and care for the animals around them. He contrasted this with apartment communities, where people live in close proximity but remain relatively disconnected.

The man recalled an incident when he suggested keeping water outside a housing society for animals during summers. "It is very hot outside the society, let's place a bowl, let's install a type of trough so that in the heat the animals do not face any trouble." He claimed that everyone fought with him over his suggestion.

So, for him, the distinction between the two forms of housing is therefore not simply about amenities or infrastructure but about how residents treat the people and animals around them.

"The difference starts from how you take care of the people around you...If something happens to me in this society, no one will help me. In this location, if something happens to me, everyone will stand up,” he concluded the video.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, "As long as you have good people around you, gated or otherwise, it doesn't matter."

Ankther said, "So true...genuine human connection matters way more than just infrastructure."

A third added, "Having lived in a gated as well as an open neighbourhood, I agree that there's better camaraderie in an open neighbourhood. For gated societies, facilities are managed well, but egos become unmanageable."