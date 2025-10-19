"Schools Are Useless": Pune Man's Viral Post Sparks Debate On Academic Pressure

A video clip shared by a parent from Pune has raised questions on social media about whether children are being put under too much pressure in schools these days.

Investor Niteen S Dharmawat, a Pune resident and co-founder of Aurum Capital, recently revealed that his son, who studies in class eight, often stays engaged in school projects till after 12 in the night.

Dharmawat said, "Schools are useless. This is 12 midnight. 8th std Kid is still doing some nonsense project after completing homework. Terror is such that if he doesn't do it he won't be allowed to participate in his favourite PE period."

"Every day he is awake till 12-1230. As a parent, I'm feeling so helpless from this rotten system. Whatever I was against I have to face it for my kid now," he added.

Check out the post here:

Schools are useless. This is 12 midnight. 8th std Kid is still doing some nonsense project after completing homework. Terror is such that if he doesn't do it he won't be allowed to participate in his favorite PE period. Everyday he is awake till 12-1230. As a parent I'm feeling… pic.twitter.com/piLvVYdXQZ — Niteen S Dharmawat, CFA (@niteen_india) October 15, 2025

In his post, Dharmawat mentioned, his son fears that if he does not complete the project, he will not be allowed to participate in preferred physical education (PE) periods.

Social Media Reaction

The post has ignited a discussion among parents and educationists, questioning whether children's education is negatively impacting their mental health and sleep.

One user commented, "Project work is a powerful method of learning. Projects are always interdisciplinary. They go beyond the core subject and include research, comprehension, compilation of information, resource mobilisation, craftwork, artwork, creativity, and more-finally, reporting and presentation. It's not only about grades or marks."

Another user noted, "Teachers get it done for their own approvals and performance rating."

"You're right. Beyond academics and genuine learning, much of what schools impose today feels unnecessary," added a third user.